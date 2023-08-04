Video
Fanfare first social commerce platform empowering youths  

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Observer Desk

Fanfare is country's first social commerce platform that serves as a video-sharing platform and an e-commerce platform with almost a million users.

The organisation has been successfully working with various renowned brands and users of the country, prioritizing their needs.

Users can share good quality content videos through the Fanfare app and can participate in various contests available at the platform. By sharing videos, users have the opportunity to empower them with various opportunities. When they highlight products of brands in their videos, their videos get an opportunity to be monetized.

Fanfare empowers users to create and upload videos of their favourite brands and products onto our video-sharing platform.

Fanfare enables brands on our online platform to select and turn any user-generated content into a shoppable video.

Users whose videos are picked by brands to become shoppable videos get rewarded.

Under this online platform, users can share and enjoy unlimited number of short videos. This app facilitates an unique way of digital marketing for all brands. Thus it connects brands with target customers and delivers highly effective results.

In fact, Fanfare is not only a Social Media Platform, even not a Marketing Solution only. Fanfare's objective is to maintain such an environment where a person or a business will get one stop solution. Simply, it is a platform for all.

Anyone can participate and have the opportunity to win exciting rewards.


