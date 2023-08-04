Video
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will apply BTI pesticide to destroy mosquito larvae from Sunday, said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

"After completing all the procedures, we were able to bring the insecticide BTI from Singapore, which destroys mosquito larvae.

An expert team from Singapore will talk to the Health Department of the DNCC on Friday and Saturday," he said on Thursday.

"Our officials will learn from the expert team how the BTI pesticide will be mixed, how and where it will be used.

The pesticide BTI will be applied in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area from Sunday," he said while addressing a meeting on reviewing the activities taken to prevent dengue at the conference room of Nagar Bhaban on Thursday.

Before the start of the meeting, a public awareness rally was held from in front of Nagar Bhaban with placards containing five instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prevent dengue.    �UNB


