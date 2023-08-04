6 to die for freedom fighter Matin murder in M'singh







Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabrina Ali handed down the verdict on Thursday.



"The verdict has established justice," said Public Prosecutor Pijush Kanti Sarker.

The judge also slapped a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts who got the death penalty.



They are Mobarak Member, Tofazzal Hossain, Rubel Mia, Selim, Sohag and Idris Ali.



Those sentenced to life in prison are Mofazzal Hossain Rubel and Dulal Mia. They were also fined Tk 20,000 each and will have to serve three months more in jail if they fail to pay.



Matin was murdered after he protested against the illegal grabbing of a farmer's land in Khagatipara Jamtoli village on Jul 3, 2018. His son Mahmudul Hasan Mamun filed a case over the incident. �bdnews24.com



