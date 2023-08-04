JU journalists’ protest on expulsion of CoU journo over VC's remarks







Over 20 JU-based journalists took part in the protest at the road adjacent to the university's central Shaheed Minar at about 3:30pm on the day to demand scrapping the decision of the Comilla University administration.



Addressing the human chain, JU correspondent of the Daily Ittefaq Arifuzzaman Uzzal said, "CoU administration had the bad intention to muzzle journalists' voices.

As a part of this, they did not follow proper rules and regulations to hide their anomalies. That was totally a heinous trick and shameful as well."



JU correspondent of the Daily Jaijaidin Shihab Uddin said, "CoU VC's speech was clearly in favour of corruption. Even then he expelled a journalist without serving a show-cause notice or opportunity to defend him. This unacceptable action exposes his authoritarian mindset."



Several teachers at the university also expressed solidarity with the demand at the human chain.



The programme was conducted by Hasib Sohel of The Business Standard while Government and Politics Department Professor Shamsul Alam, Chairman of JU Journalism and Media Studies Department Rakib Ahmed, Mehedi Mamun of the Daily Bonik Barta, Noman Bin Harun of the Daily Amader Somoy, among others spoke on the human chain.



Jahangirnagar University-based journalists on Thursday staged a human chain on the campus protesting against the reported expulsion of a Comilla University-based journalist over publishing the university Vice Chancellor's speech in a fabricated manner.Over 20 JU-based journalists took part in the protest at the road adjacent to the university's central Shaheed Minar at about 3:30pm on the day to demand scrapping the decision of the Comilla University administration.Addressing the human chain, JU correspondent of the Daily Ittefaq Arifuzzaman Uzzal said, "CoU administration had the bad intention to muzzle journalists' voices.As a part of this, they did not follow proper rules and regulations to hide their anomalies. That was totally a heinous trick and shameful as well."JU correspondent of the Daily Jaijaidin Shihab Uddin said, "CoU VC's speech was clearly in favour of corruption. Even then he expelled a journalist without serving a show-cause notice or opportunity to defend him. This unacceptable action exposes his authoritarian mindset."Several teachers at the university also expressed solidarity with the demand at the human chain.The programme was conducted by Hasib Sohel of The Business Standard while Government and Politics Department Professor Shamsul Alam, Chairman of JU Journalism and Media Studies Department Rakib Ahmed, Mehedi Mamun of the Daily Bonik Barta, Noman Bin Harun of the Daily Amader Somoy, among others spoke on the human chain.