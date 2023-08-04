Make ban on sales of loose edible oil effective







The ban on the sale of loose edible oil has been slapped by the government as this way of selling this liquid product has posed a serious health risk for the consumers.



The ban was actually first enforced in the middle of last year. However, the cooking oil producers and marketing companies have got it extended for several times citing reasons that bottling of it takes sometimes. They pointed to the fact that there is a need of importing machinery and building infrastructure for developing a new base of packaging industry.

Accordingly, the deadline to impose the restriction on the sale of edible oil has been extended. But after more than a year, producers and suppliers of this essential consumer item have not been able to sell it in bottles or cans.



Now they have again sought another six months for preparations. The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORBMA) last week in a letter requested the Ministry of Commerce to put a moratorium on the already imposed ban.



Selling edible oil unpacked should come to an end immediately since a large number of consumers mainly poor and lower middle class people have been in serious health risk due to consumption of loose soybean and palm oil.



According to some estimates, over 50 per cent of soybean oil is being sold in loose form in the country. As per statistics from the Ministry of Commerce, our annual cooking oil demand stands at around two million tonnes, of which 30 per cent is soybean oil and 70 per cent palm oil.



Loose edible oil is mainly supplied to the far flung areas of the country. So, it has the possibility of being contaminated during the time of transportation and preservation in bulk quantity for a long period. Small retailers also sell it in open places without following any sort of health guidelines.



Like some other essential commodities, our edible oil market has been unstable with price of this product soaring unexpectedly. This price gouging by a so called syndication has made the consumers suffer most every now and then.



Not too long ago, price of the edible oil went almost out of the purchasing capacity for the low income people. The reason shown for the price hike was the Russia-Ukraine war. But it was just to create an artificial crisis.



Bangladesh is not importing any kinds of edible oil either of the two war-torn countries. Our palm oil is mostly imported from Indonesia and Malaysia while the soybean is bought from Brazil, Argentina and the USA.



