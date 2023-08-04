Create mass awareness on dengue  







In the wake of the annual rainy season, which graces the country from mid-June to August, a pressing health concern looms large - dengue outbreak. As the heavens open, so do breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, carriers of the insidious dengue fever bacteria, in stagnant waters around residences, flower tubs, tires, and other receptacles.



The gravity of the situation demands immediate action, and the key lies in fostering widespread awareness about dengue prevention. Hospitals witness an alarming influx of patients with fever during the monsoon, underscoring the urgency of proactive measures. Neglect during this critical period can amplify the risk of fatalities and complications. Hence, igniting public consciousness emerges as a vital strategy to combat dengue outbreak.

Moreover, fortifying our defenses against these disease-carrying insects, both during daylight and nighttime hours, is imperative. Embracing the use of mosquito nets provides an effective barrier against potentially deadly mosquito bites. Additionally, early medical consultation in the event of suspected dengue symptoms is vital to minimize risks and ensure timely intervention.



By adopting a collective stance against this preventable menace, we can shield our neighborhoods from the adverse impact of dengue.



Robiul Chokder

Student, Department of Statistics

Dhaka College



