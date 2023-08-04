A double whammy of heat waves and load shedding  







In this urgent situation, it is necessary to investigate the effects of heat waves and load relief on the lives of the people, casting light on the challenges they confront and the steps required to ensure a resilient and sustainable future for all. The confluence of these two challenges has led to a perilous situation, making the lives of Bangladeshi people hale and posing a severe threat to their well-being.



With the mercury soaring to unprecedented levels in recent weeks, the heat wave has become an omnipresent adversary across Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported that the temperature in the country's capital, Dhaka, reached 40.6� Celsius (105.1� Fahrenheit) on April 16, the highest in 58 years, rendering people's lives intolerable for more than a week due to low humidity.

The country also experienced a record-breaking heat wave in April 2023, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius. According to the NOAA (National Centers for Environmental Information), a 1 degree Fahrenheit (0.55 degree Celsius) increase in temperature corresponds to a 4 percent increase in atmospheric water vapor. This explains why humidity in the summer feels more unpleasant than in the winter, even when the humidity levels are identical.The blistering heat has left both urban and rural areas reeling, with temperatures consistently surpassing the seasonal averages. Such extreme weather conditions have adverse effects on public health, agriculture, and overall productivity.



There is no hard and fast rule about the maximum allowable amount of humidity before people start to feel uncomfortable, but in general, NOAA considers relative humidity (RH) values of 50% or higher and dewpoints (a more direct measure of humidity) over 65 F (18 C) to be uncomfortable.From the 25th to the 28th of July, Dhaka's humidity ranged from a low of 50% to a high of 94%, which was truly alarming. According to the "Climate Afflictions" report by the World Bank, the average temperature in Bangladesh has risen by 0.5�C (0.9�F) over the past 44 years. This average temperature will rise by 1.4�C (2.5�F) by 2050.



The heat wave occurred during a serious shortage of electricity that caused frequent blackouts across the nation.Adding to the predicament is the recurrent issue of load shedding, where power supply interruptions have become a norm in many parts of the country. The average number of hours of load shedding per day in Bangladesh has increased from 2 hours in 2015 to 6 hours in 2023.These heat surges coincide with a significant electricity and power crisis caused by the inability to pay for fuel imports due to declining foreign exchange reserves. Daily power outages that last for multiple hours per day have left residents unable to use fans or air conditioners to combat the heat.



The consequences of this precarious situation are dire, particularly for the vulnerable sections of society. Elderly individuals, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are at a heightened risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses. Heat strokes, dehydration, and heat exhaustion cases have been on the rise, leading to an overwhelming burden on hospitals and healthcare facilities.Since April, according to the Disaster Forum, up to 20 persons have perished from heat exhaustion across the country. According to news reports, 14 of the fatalities were males, 5 were women, and 1 was a minor. Most of them labor but earn littlemoney.



In addition to the health implications, the heat waves and load shedding have dealt a severe blow to the agricultural sector, the backbone of the Bangladeshi economy. Farmers are struggling to keep their crops hydrated, resulting in wilting plants, reduced harvests, and financial distress. This could potentially lead to food shortages and price hikes, further exacerbating the already challenging circumstances faced by citizens.



The economic repercussions are not confined to agriculture alone. Many businesses are grappling with reduced productivity due to employees' inability to work efficiently in stifling conditions. Industries dependent on continuous power supply are experiencing setbacks, while small enterprises are shutting down temporarily to conserve energy.



As the nation faces this combined crisis, the government has been urged to take immediate action to alleviate the situation and protect its citizens. Some of the suggested measures include:



1. Implementing Energy Conservation Strategies: Encourage energy-saving practices among the public and industries to lessen the load on the power grid during peak hours.



2. Investing in Renewable Energy: Accelerate the adoption of renewable energy sources to diversify the energy mix and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.



3. Public Health Awareness Campaigns: Launch widespread awareness campaigns to educate people about the risks of heat-related illnesses and preventive measures.



4. Assisting Vulnerable Communities: Provide relief and support to vulnerable populations, including access to cooling centers and medical aid during heat waves.



5. Strengthening Infrastructure: Upgrade and modernize the power grid to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply across the country.



The situation calls for collective efforts from the government, businesses, civil society, and citizens to tackle the challenges posed by heat waves and load shedding. Swift and decisive action is required to prevent further loss of life, protect the economy, and build resilience against future climate-related threats.



During heat waves with load shedding, it's crucial to take extra precautions to ensure your safety and well-being. Here are some tips to stay safe during such challenging conditions:



Drink plenty of fluids, even if you're not thirsty, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, stay in the shade as much as possible and take cool showers or baths.



Remember, heat waves combined with load shedding can be extremely challenging, but by being prepared and following these safety tips, you can reduce the risks and protect yourself and your loved ones during these difficult times.



The writer is a Postgraduate student, Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University



