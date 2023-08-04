

Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions



Here is a short description of OHS provisions in Bangladesh Labor Law 2006 (Amendment 2018):



Cleanliness: Section 51 mandates establishment cleanliness to prevent effluvia from drains, privies, or other nuisances. Dirt and refuse accumulation must be removed daily using sweeping or other methods. Workroom floors must be cleaned at least once a week using washing, disinfectant, or other methods.

Effective drainage measures must be provided for wet floors during manufacturing processes. All walls, partitions, ceilings, walls, sides, tops, passages, and staircases must be repainted or varnished every three years and cleaned every fourteenth month. Process dates must be entered into the prescribed register.



Ventilation and temperature: Section 52 mandates adequate ventilation and comfortable temperatures in workrooms and establishments to prevent health hazards. Walls and roofs should be designed to keep temperatures low, and high-temperature work areas separated from the workroom. The government can prescribe methods to reduce excessive temperatures, such as whitewashing, spraying, insulation, screening, raising roof levels, insulating roofs, using air spaces, and double roofs.



Dust and fume: Section 53 mandates manufacturing establishments to prevent dust, fumes, and impurities from accumulating in workrooms. Exhaust appliances must be applied near the source and enclosed, and stationary internal combustion engines must be operated in open air. No room without effective measures to prevent fume accumulation is allowed.



Disposal of wastes and effluents: According to Section 54, effective arrangements shall be made in every establishment for the disposal of waste and effluents because of the manufacturing process carried out.



Artificial Humidification: Section 55 mandates water in establishments with artificially increased humidity to be taken from public sources or purified before use. If not, inspectors can order employers to adopt measures and complete them before a specified date.



Overcrowding: Section 56 ensures that workrooms in establishments are not overcrowded, providing a minimum of 9.5 cubic meters for every worker. Spaces above 4.25 meters are not considered. If required, a notice stating the maximum number of workers allowed is posted in each workroom. The chief inspector may exempt workrooms and subject them to certain conditions if compliance is deemed unnecessary for workers' health.



Lighting: Section 57 mandates adequate lighting, clean glazed windows, and skylights in all establishments for workers. Proper measures should be taken to prevent glare, eyestrain, and accident risk, as well as shadow formation to prevent eye strain and accidents.



Drinking water: Section 58 of the law requires establishments to provide and maintain wholesome drinking water for all workers with "drinking water" in Bangla. For 250 or more workers, cooling water is provided during hot weather. Oral rehydration therapy is provided for dehydration caused by working near machinery.



Latrines and urinals: Section 59 of the law requires establishments to provide adequate latrines and urinals, separate for male and female workers, with adequate lighting and ventilation. These facilities must be clean and sanitary, with appropriate detergents and disinfectants, to ensure safety and comfort for all employees.



Dust bean and spittoon: Section 60 of the law requires establishments to have dust beans and spittoons for cleanliness and hygiene. Dirt or spit should be disposed of in designated areas, and a notice with penalties for violators must be prominently displayed.



Safety of building and machinery: Section 61 of the law allows the Inspector to order an establishment's employer to address dangerous conditions in buildings, ways, machinery, or plants. If deemed dangerous, the Inspector can specify measures to be implemented before a specified date. If the establishment poses imminent danger, the Inspector can prohibit its use until repairs or alterations are completed.



Precaution in case of fire: Section 62 of the law requires establishments to have at least one alternative connection staircase and fire-fighting apparatus for each floor. Doors should be open outwards or between rooms, in the direction of the nearest exit. All windows and exits must be marked in red Bangla letters, and a free passageway for workers must be maintained.



Effective measures must be taken to ensure workers are familiar with fire escape means and have been adequately trained. For factories with fifty or more workers, a mock fire-fighting routine should be arranged at least once a year, and employers must maintain a record book.



Fencing of machinery: Section 63 of the act requires secure fencing of dangerous machinery parts in every establishment, including moving parts, water wheels, turbines, electric generators, transmission machinery, and other machinery. Inspections must follow section 64, and set screws, bolts, and keys on revolving shafts, spindle wheels, and spurs must be securely fenced to prevent worker contact.



Work on or near machinery in motion: Section 64 of the act requires a specially trained adult male worker to work on or near machinery in motion. The worker must wear tight-fitting clothing and handle belts at moving pulleys unless the belt is less than fifteen centimeters wide and the belt-joint is laced or flush. The government may also prohibit cleaning, lubricating, or adjusting machinery parts while they are in motion by notification in the official Gazette.



Cranes and other lifting machinery: Section 68 of the act requires cranes and lifting machinery, including working gear, ropes, chains, and anchoring appliances, to be of good construction, sound material, and adequate strength. They must be properly maintained, thoroughly examined by a competent person every twelve months, and kept in a register.



In fact, the OHS provisions of the Bangladesh Labour Law 2006 (Amendment 2018) are crucial for enhancing workers' safety and health in Bangladesh. However, challenges like lack of awareness among employers and workers, as well as government insufficient resources, hinder effective implementation.



Despite these obstacles, OHS provisions are valuable for preventing accidents and injuries and creating a safer working environment. Moreover, the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (BFSCD) inspects and enforces fire safety regulations, while BKMEA and BGMEA monitor and implement OHS practices in their member factories.



Finally, say, the multi-stakeholder approach is the demand of the day to tackle occupational health and safety challenges in Bangladesh's RMG industry, including initiatives taken by the government, BKMEA, BGMEA, factory owners, workers, international brands, and NGOs. Focusing on raising awareness, improving compliance, and investing in safety infrastructure and training can create a safer and healthier workplace for all workers.



The writer is Asst. Deputy Secretary, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)



