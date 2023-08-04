

How unplanned urbanisation leads to many diseases



As more people migrate from rural areas to cities in search of better opportunities, urban centres in Bangladesh have experienced a surge in population density, inadequate infrastructure, and increased exposure to environmental hazards. These factors, coupled with shifts in dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and increased stress levels, have contributed to the rise of lifestyle-related diseases.



One of the primary lifestyle-related diseases prevalent in urban areas is cardiovascular disease. Factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and stress have increased hypertension, obesity, and heart disease. The consumption of processed and fast foods, high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and salt, has become more prevalent, increasing obesity rates and associated health problems.

Type 2 diabetes is a major health concern in urban Bangladesh. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and the rise in obesity contribute to the increased prevalence of diabetes. Lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare, and inadequate disease management further exacerbate the problem.



Urbanisation has also led to an increase in respiratory diseases, particularly due to air pollution. Rapid industrialisation and the use of fossil fuels for transportation have resulted in high levels of air pollution in many urban areas. This pollution and poor waste management practices have led to respiratory problems like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Mental health disorders have also become more prevalent in urban areas. The fast-paced urban lifestyle, social pressures, and limited support systems contribute to stress, anxiety, and depression among the population.



Addressing the challenges ofurbanisation and lifestyle-related diseases requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach. This includes promoting healthier lifestyles through education and awareness campaigns, improving access to nutritious food options, creating spaces for physical activity, and enhancing mental health support services.



Additionally, urban planning and infrastructure development should prioritise the creation of green spaces, pedestrian-friendly environments, and effective waste management systems to mitigate environmental hazards. Efforts to reduce air pollution, promote sustainable transportation options, and ensure access to clean water and sanitation facilities are also crucial.



Furthermore, strengthening healthcare systems and expanding access to quality healthcare services, especially in urban areas, is essential. This includes improving primary healthcare facilities, promoting regular health check-ups, and enhancing the capacity to manage and treat lifestyle-related diseases effectively.



The urbanisation process in Bangladesh has brought about significant changes in lifestyle and environment, leading to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases. Addressing these challenges requires a multi-sectoral approach that focuses on promoting healthier lifestyles, improving urban infrastructure, and strengthening healthcare systems to ensure the well-being of the urban population.



Both government organisations (GOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play vital roles in minimising the impact of urbanisation and lifestyle-related diseases in Bangladesh. Collaborative efforts between these sectors can effectively address the challenges and promote healthier urban environments.



Government Organisations (GOs), such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Urban Development Authorities, and Municipalities, formulate policies and plans to address urbanisation and health issues. They can develop comprehensive urban health strategies, guidelines, and regulations to promote healthy lifestyles, access to healthcare, and environmental sustainability.



GOs are involved in urban planning, infrastructure development, and environmental management. They can prioritise the creation of green spaces, promote walking and cycling infrastructure, and ensure access to clean water and sanitation facilities. This helps reduce pollution, encourage physical activity, and enhance the overall well-being of urban residents.



They are responsible for delivering healthcare services and establishing healthcare facilities. They can strengthen primary healthcare systems, ensure the availability of healthcare providers and medications, and improve access to quality healthcare in urban areas. This includes preventive measures, early detection, and management of lifestyle-related diseases.



GOs can initiate public awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of healthy lifestyles, nutrition, physical activity, and the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases. They can also promote mental health awareness and provide resources for stress management and psychological support.



NGOs are crucial in engaging communities and empowering individuals to make healthier choices. They can conduct awareness programs, workshops, and community events to promote healthy behaviours, provide nutrition education, and encourage physical activity.



They can provide training programs and capacity-building initiatives for healthcare professionals, community health workers, and volunteers. This helps strengthen healthcare systems, enhance disease prevention and management, and improve the quality of healthcare services.



They can also advocate for policy changes, reforms, and investments in health-related initiatives. They can collaborate with GOs, participate in policy discussions, and effectively provide evidence-based recommendations to address urban health challenges.



NGOs can partner with GOs, others, and international organisations to pool resources, expertise, and knowledge. This collaborative approach enables implementing comprehensive urban health programs, sharing best practices, and coordinating efforts to minimise lifestyle-related diseases.



The role of GOs and NGOs is interdependent and complementary. While GOs provide the regulatory framework, infrastructure, and healthcare systems, NGOs contribute through community engagement, advocacy, and innovative approaches to address the specific needs of urban populations. By working together, they can leverage their strengths to minimise the impact of urbanisation and lifestyle-related diseases, ensuring healthier and sustainable urban environments in Bangladesh.



The writer is a researcher and development worker.



