

Role of teachers in quality education



Various studies have shown that the quality of most of the students is very disappointing and the status of secondary education is similar to primary education. Although the number and rate of students is gradually increasing, Bangladesh is lagging behind in achieving the goals and objectives of education. The situation is the same in the field of madrasa education. The situation in the field of higher education in the country is not promising. In fact, all levels of education are dominated by theory, which is no relief to us. In this case, the teacher has a big role in the qualitative change of education.



Worryingly, the government, teachers and parents often express pride and relief in increasing pass rates and achieving higher GPAs in various exams. In this case, if the government would have given due importance to standard and quality education instead of 100% pass or education, then it would have carried a positive message for the country, nation and future generations. However, when a large part of these students who have passed secondary and higher secondary are failing the public university entrance examination, then naturally the question arises about the quality of education. Not only this, our country's universities are also lagging behind global standards due to quality education and research, which is really questioning and worrying our education system. However, education is a very important component for the development of a country. The higher the rate and quality of education in a country, the more advanced the country is economically.

Quality education is not limited to teachers, schools, books, students or classrooms, nor is it a procedural element. Because quality education is considered a prerequisite for holistic development, with which the activities of the school are closely related. Qualitative education helps students to develop various moral and spiritual inherent qualities. On the one hand, it encourages children to become scientific and cultured from superstition, on the other hand, it boosts the confidence of the students, and drives the students towards higher education by acquiring the right skills and marginal qualifications. It is important to make students suitable for further education including subject knowledge, development of life skills, qualitative change of attitude and making them socially conscious.



Role of teachers in quality education



Teaching is a role model for other professions. A teacher is a craftsman and conscience of society and nation building. Therefore, we need a group of qualified and dedicated teachers to achieve quality education. Achieving quality education is possible depending on education management, education administration, qualified teaching staff and curriculum. The quality of education will be ensured only by creating the innovation of quality teaching with the creativity and intelligence of the teachers in the classroom. The goodwill, willingness and sincerity of the teachers in the classroom is enough. A teacher's life philosophy will be a beacon for the country, nation and society. Teachers should be self-governing and be driven by conscience. Teachers will have excellent innovative ability to meet students' self-realization needs.



Quality and standard education ensures the country's economic prosperity by creating a productive, skilled human group with social values and ethics, creating an atmosphere of justice, non-discrimination social system, cooperation and tolerant attitude. Good education is capable of ensuring social peace and stability by stimulating physical fitness, creativity and innovation.



The main means of ensuring quality education is the recruitment of qualified or talented teachers. To improve the quality of education, quality teachers with good educational qualifications should be recruited on a transparent basis. Provision of basic and subject-specific training for all teachers, in-service training for in-service teachers and at the same time to ensure proper status of teachers must be guaranteed with adequate salaries and guarantee of their fundamental rights and professional freedom.



Moreover, quality education is a prerequisite for the development and progress of any country. For this reason, non-discrimination education, modern and international standard curriculum, quality and committed teachers to the profession, bringing and retaining talented people in teaching with necessary opportunities, terrorism-free educational environment, elimination of corruption and embezzlement and more investment in education are needed. But recently, there are many complaints about financial transactions, nepotism and opaque process in the recruitment of teachers from the lowest level of education in our country to universities, which are the main obstacles to our quality education system. Due to this, many talented people fail to get employment despite having proper qualification and talent, they migrate abroad with a heartache and this is a big barrier for quality education.



The writer is a banker and columnist



In the last few decades, the country has seen an unprecedented increase in student enrolment in all sectors of primary, secondary and higher education, the education rate has also increased remarkably and at the same time, the number of universities from primary schools to universities has also increased. Along with formal education, non-formal education is also playing an important role in imparting education. Due to these reasons, the quantitative change of education in the country has been much, but the qualitative change has not happened as much as expectations.Various studies have shown that the quality of most of the students is very disappointing and the status of secondary education is similar to primary education. Although the number and rate of students is gradually increasing, Bangladesh is lagging behind in achieving the goals and objectives of education. The situation is the same in the field of madrasa education. The situation in the field of higher education in the country is not promising. In fact, all levels of education are dominated by theory, which is no relief to us. In this case, the teacher has a big role in the qualitative change of education.Worryingly, the government, teachers and parents often express pride and relief in increasing pass rates and achieving higher GPAs in various exams. In this case, if the government would have given due importance to standard and quality education instead of 100% pass or education, then it would have carried a positive message for the country, nation and future generations. However, when a large part of these students who have passed secondary and higher secondary are failing the public university entrance examination, then naturally the question arises about the quality of education. Not only this, our country's universities are also lagging behind global standards due to quality education and research, which is really questioning and worrying our education system. However, education is a very important component for the development of a country. The higher the rate and quality of education in a country, the more advanced the country is economically.Quality education is not limited to teachers, schools, books, students or classrooms, nor is it a procedural element. Because quality education is considered a prerequisite for holistic development, with which the activities of the school are closely related. Qualitative education helps students to develop various moral and spiritual inherent qualities. On the one hand, it encourages children to become scientific and cultured from superstition, on the other hand, it boosts the confidence of the students, and drives the students towards higher education by acquiring the right skills and marginal qualifications. It is important to make students suitable for further education including subject knowledge, development of life skills, qualitative change of attitude and making them socially conscious.Acquiring work and life oriented education is quality education in real sense. National Education Policy-2010 states that education should be made creative and application oriented to achieve economic and social progress of the country. Students should be able to acquire skills in vocational education with respect to and interest in labor and employability at various levels of education. But creative education system has been introduced in our country without proper infrastructure and training of teachers. As a result, this has led to the situation in hotchpotch and many say that it has become a factor of quantity rather than quality of education. Moreover, it is necessary to think how much our universities are offering higher degrees in real life. In the educational institutions of our country, more emphasis is being given to moral or theoretical education instead of practical and operational education.Teaching is a role model for other professions. A teacher is a craftsman and conscience of society and nation building. Therefore, we need a group of qualified and dedicated teachers to achieve quality education. Achieving quality education is possible depending on education management, education administration, qualified teaching staff and curriculum. The quality of education will be ensured only by creating the innovation of quality teaching with the creativity and intelligence of the teachers in the classroom. The goodwill, willingness and sincerity of the teachers in the classroom is enough. A teacher's life philosophy will be a beacon for the country, nation and society. Teachers should be self-governing and be driven by conscience. Teachers will have excellent innovative ability to meet students' self-realization needs.Quality and standard education ensures the country's economic prosperity by creating a productive, skilled human group with social values and ethics, creating an atmosphere of justice, non-discrimination social system, cooperation and tolerant attitude. Good education is capable of ensuring social peace and stability by stimulating physical fitness, creativity and innovation.The main means of ensuring quality education is the recruitment of qualified or talented teachers. To improve the quality of education, quality teachers with good educational qualifications should be recruited on a transparent basis. Provision of basic and subject-specific training for all teachers, in-service training for in-service teachers and at the same time to ensure proper status of teachers must be guaranteed with adequate salaries and guarantee of their fundamental rights and professional freedom.Moreover, quality education is a prerequisite for the development and progress of any country. For this reason, non-discrimination education, modern and international standard curriculum, quality and committed teachers to the profession, bringing and retaining talented people in teaching with necessary opportunities, terrorism-free educational environment, elimination of corruption and embezzlement and more investment in education are needed. But recently, there are many complaints about financial transactions, nepotism and opaque process in the recruitment of teachers from the lowest level of education in our country to universities, which are the main obstacles to our quality education system. Due to this, many talented people fail to get employment despite having proper qualification and talent, they migrate abroad with a heartache and this is a big barrier for quality education.The writer is a banker and columnist