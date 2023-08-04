Video
Load-shedding jeopardise life, business activities in S region

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Ismail Hossain Negaban

BARISHAL, Aug 3:  A 30 megawatt (mw) electricity deficit against the demand of 500mw is posing threat to life, business and industrial activities in the southern (S) region.

Unabated load-shedding is going on. Despite adding 2,500mw to the national grid, the 500mw demand of the region is not met.  Businessmen and industrialists are counting losses of about Tk 50 crore daily. From Sunday morning, over 30 per cent electricity rationing began.

On Sunday at 9am, 30mw electricity was supplied against the demand of about 80mw from the city's main Rupatali 33/11 KV sub-station. the public life turned unbearable. Businesses and industries got nosedived.

Till filing this report, at 12 noon, similar rationing was going on in the city's Dopdopia, Polashpur, Kashipur and Chandmari 33/11 KV sub-stations.

According to power grid company sources, the electricity is being supplied to six districts through 33/11 KV sub-stations from the southern region's all six 132/33 KV stations. But in all sub-stations, about 30 per cent deficit was recorded.

According to Power Development Board (PDB), all power stations in the region are in full production.

About 2,500mw electricity is being supplied to the national grid. But this 30 per cent deficit is created due to lack of proportional sharing. About one crore people are suffering.

Summit Power in Barishal is adding 110mw to the national grid. PDB is adding 190mw from its 225mw combined power station. A private power station is adding 225mw while Patuakhali United Power is adding 155mw.

Payra thermal power plant (now closed due to coal crisis) is adding 1,320mw. A 355mw is being added from Taltali thermal power plant.

A private power station is adding about 30mw in Bhola and in some areas of Patuakhali.

In pick hour, 375mw electricity and about 400mw in off-pick hour are not supplied to the region from the Central Load Dispatch Centre.

When contacted with West Zone's Regional Load Dispatch Centre, no comment was received.

Many industrial units can't operate in three shifts. Even two shifted units are undergoing frequent load-shedding. But idle labourers are getting salaries. An economic damage is taking place in the region.



