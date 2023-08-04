Ethnic people get cattle at Porsha

Video
Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Aug 3: Cattle, fodder, ducks and duck houses were distributed among the people of small ethnic community in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme organized on Saraigachi Mor Kalinagar Government Primary School ground in the upazila.

Porsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Akter presided over the programme.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury, Upazila Awami League President Anwarul Islam, its General Secretary Mofazz Hossain, Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Abdullah Al Mamun and Officer-in-Charge if Porsha Police Station Zahurul Islam, among others, were also present there.

Later on, the chief guest distributed a cheque of Tk 85,000 from his own fund among the people, tabs among 282 students of the upazila under Population and Housing Census-2021 and sewing machines among 16 women under ADB project.


