10 killed, 17 injured in road mishaps







TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man and his wife were killed after being hit by a covered van in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased were identified as Nur Alam, 55, and his wife Josna Begum, 45, residents of Shibchandi Village under Debnagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nur Alam was going to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex at night riding on a motorcycle along with his wife to visit one of his relatives admitted there.



On the way, a covered van coming from the opposite direction ran over the motorcycle in Bhajanpur Basar Mor area.



Nur Alam died on the spot and his wife was seriously injured at that time. Local people rescued the critically injured Josna Begum, but she died on the way to hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



The covered van was seized, but its driver and his helper ran away from the scene.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tentulia Highway Police Station (PS) Al Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



BARISHAL: A motorcyclist was killed and at least 12 passengers were injured as a bus overturned into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The accident took place in Ashokathi area on the highway under the upazila at around 5 pm.



The deceased was identified as Shuvo Mia, 38, son of Golam Morshed Panna, a resident of Gerakul Colony area under Gournadi Municipality.



According to police and local sources, a speedy bus of 'ENA Paribahan' overturned into a roadside ditch in Ashokathi area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway at around 5 pm as its driver lost his control over the steering, which left 12 passengers of the bus critically injured.



At that time, Shuvo was crushed under the bus when he was returning the house riding on his motorcycle beside the bus. He died on the spot.



Gournadi Fire Service team leader Mahidul Alam said the fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex.



Gournadi Highway PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incident, adding that on information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: Three persons were killed and five injured in a road accident in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Bakshail area on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in the morning.



The deceased were identified as Jahangir Alam, 28, a resident of Mohanpur, and Abul Hossain, 75, of Sankoa Village under Mohanpur Upazila, and Ajibur Rahman, 40, hailed from Bagmara Upazila in the district.



Mohanpur PS SI Sakhawat Hossain said the three people were killed in a three-way collision of a cattle-laden three-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw and a bicycle in Bakshail Village on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway in the morning. Five people were also injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



The injured were rescued and taken to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, the SI added.



MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Two mango traders were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Tangail highway near Jamurki Bridge area under Mirzapur Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased were identified as Ariful Islam, 23, and Artha Burman, 15. Both of them hailed from Narsingdi District.



Quoting locals, Gogai Highway PS SI Jahangir Alam said the accident occurred in the area as the driver of a mango-laden pickup van from Rajshahi lost control over the steering and overturned while overtaking a passenger bus on the highway at around 8:45 am, which left Artha Burman dead on the spot and Ariful Islam seriously injured.



The injured was rescued and taken to Kumudini Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families after completion of autopsies.



However, the law enforcers have seized the pickup van and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



