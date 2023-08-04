Video
Lumpy skin disease turns severe at Jaldhaka

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

JAALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Aug 3: Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is spreading in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district. Panic is prevailing among cow and farm owners.

A recent visit found LSD affected cows in different unions of the upazila. The rate of the disease is increasing gradually.
Cow and farm owners said, they are not getting right treatment of their sick animals.
According to locals, the LSD menace has been continuing in the upazila for the last few months.

To save affected cows, the Department of Livestock Services-Jaldhaka is conducting mike-based awareness and vaccination campaign.

According to the advice of local veterinaries, sick cows are administered injections and anti-biotic and paracetamol tablet purchased from local haats and bazaars. Cows are also fed raw turmeric juice blended with baking soda.

Assistant Veterinary Alamgir Hossain said, at present, LSD has turned severe. "Cows are affected in each village. We are hiccupping to treat sick cows round the clock," he added.

He further said, owners are advised to keep their cows in mosquito curtains. Cow and farm owners are counting financial losses, the official maintained.


