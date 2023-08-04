Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Kushtia, Narayanganj

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Narayanganj, in three days.
 
KUSHTIA: A man was crushed under a train in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Mollapara area under Phulbaria Union in the upazila at around 11 am.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said the man was run over by Sagardari Express train in that area while he was crossing the rail line. He died on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Poradah Railway Police Station (PS) Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

NARAYANGANJ: An elderly man was crushed under a train at Fatulla in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Meher Ali, 63, hailed from Jatrabari area in Dhaka.

Police said a Dhaka-bound train from Narayanganj ran over the man while he was crossing the railway line in Nandalalpur area. He died on the spot.

Fatulla Model PS OC Nur Azam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Load-shedding jeopardise life, business activities in S region
Ethnic people get cattle at Porsha
10 killed, 17 injured in road mishaps
Lumpy skin disease turns severe at Jaldhaka
Two crushed under train in Kushtia, Narayanganj
Six ‘commit suicide’ in six dists
Man trampled at Dighinala
One to die, two get life term in separate murder cases


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft