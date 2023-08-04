Two crushed under train in Kushtia, Narayanganj







KUSHTIA: A man was crushed under a train in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The accident took place in Mollapara area under Phulbaria Union in the upazila at around 11 am.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.



Police and local sources said the man was run over by Sagardari Express train in that area while he was crossing the rail line. He died on the spot.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Poradah Railway Police Station (PS) Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.



NARAYANGANJ: An elderly man was crushed under a train at Fatulla in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Meher Ali, 63, hailed from Jatrabari area in Dhaka.



Police said a Dhaka-bound train from Narayanganj ran over the man while he was crossing the railway line in Nandalalpur area. He died on the spot.



Fatulla Model PS OC Nur Azam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



