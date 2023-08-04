Six ‘commit suicide’ in six dists







JOYPURHAT: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the district town on Wednesday out of huff with his parents.



The incident took place in Biswas Para Mohalla in the town in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Duranta Saha, 24, son of Dulal Saha, a resident of the area. He was an active member of the district branch of Bangladesh Hindu Chhatra Parishad.



Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Golam Sarwar said Duranta had an altercation with his parents in the morning as he did not get involved in work.



As a sequel to it, Duranta hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard, the official added.



THAKURGAON: A mentally-imbalanced young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Noyon Islam, 24, son of Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Senihari Kurali Para area under Ruhia PS in the upazila. He was the father of a child.



The deceased's wife Sharmin said Noyon had been suffering for mental disorder for long. However, he hanged himself with a towel from the grill of a veranda in the house in the afternoon.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ruhia PS Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this regard.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



Deceased Hossain, 16, son of late Mozammel Haque, was a resident of Jiarkol Village under Bagatipara Sadar Union in the upazila.



It was known that Hossain hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon out of huff with his mother as she did not cook his favourite fish.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Bagatipara Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.



KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Friday night.



Deceased Jannatul Tanjida alias Phulmati, 9, was the daughter of Dulal, a resident of Chiringanga Village under Dhansiri Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Dhansiri Islamia Madrasa.



According to police, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room at around 11:30 pm.



On information, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.



Kabirhat PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



Deceased Chandra, 16, was the daughter of Suvash Bepari, a resident of Rahutpara Village under Goila Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Sreemati Matrimangal Girls' High School in the upazila sadar.



Agailjhara PS OC Golam Sarwar said Chandra had a love affair with a boy. Chandra's parents scolded her at night as she was talking with her lover over mobile phone.



Following this, Chandra hanged herself from a branch of a mango tree on their house yard out of huff with her parents.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Friday noon.



An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara PS in this regard, the OC added.



HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A newlywed woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Thursday evening after 19 days of her marriage.



The deceased was identified as Oishi, 20, daughter of Shahidul Islam of Chuannohazar Village under Amtoil Union in the upazila.



It was known that Oishi got married with Ashraful Alam Didar, son of Sultan Ahmed of Boilar area under Trishal Upazila on July 8 last.



However, they came to visit Oishi's maternal grandparents' house in Koraikanda Village under Koichapur Union in the upazila on Thursday noon. In the evening, Oishi hanged herself from a branch of a tree there.



Sensing the matter, the relatives rescued her and took to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Oishi dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



After the marriage, one Shahadat called Oishi's husband and talked something negative about Oishi. Locals suspect that this might be the reason behind her tragic death.



