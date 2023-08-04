Man trampled at Dighinala







DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Aug 3: A man was killed by an elephant in Dighinala Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Babuchhara Union. The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 55, of neighbouring Kaptai in Rangamati.It was known that there are three elephants of one Md Nizamuddin of the area. Mamun and one Md Shukkur were appointed to take care of these elephants.An elephant trampled Mamun while he along Shukkur took those three elephants in somewhere middle of Dhanepatachhara and Naraichhari areas under Babuchhara.