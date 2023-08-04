One to die, two get life term in separate murder cases







CHANDPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his father in Shahrasti Upazila in 2020.



Chandpur Senior District and Sessions Court Judge Md Mohsinul Haque delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.

The convict is Imran Hossain Akbar, 40, hailed from Shetinarayanpur Village in the upazila of the district.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, on January 19 in 2020, Imran hacked his father Cherag Ali to death in his house over family feud.



Following the murder, Imran's brother filed a case with the police station (PS) concerned on the same day.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 2, 2021.



Testifying witnesses and evidences, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Ranojit Rai Chowdhury confirmed the matter.



MYMENSINGH: The 60-year-old Fakhrul Islam of Fakirakanda Boyra area under Sadar Upazila in the district was awarded life-term of jail for killing his second wife.



Then he came out on bail and killed his first wife. A court has now awarded him death sentence in the case.



Mymensingh District and Sessions Judge Mamtaz Parveen pronounced the judgement against Fakhrul on Tuesday afternoon.



The case statement reads that convict Fakhrul murdered his second wife Kaniz alias Tania, a Bihari woman, on August 16, 2001. He was awarded life-term of jail on September 13, 2003.



Being freed on bail from the High Court, he slaughtered his first wife Shirinaj Begum on March 26, 2012. Shirinaj was in sleep at home during the murder.



During the court proceedings, the accused claimed himself that he was 'mentally imbalanced'. At the directive of the court, he was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where specialist physicians declared him well after necessary examinations and tests.



At the same time, he also claimed himself as 'mentally imbalanced' during the court proceedings back in 2001.



When he was sent to Pabna Mental Hospital, doctors there examined him and found that his condition well. Instead of admitting him there, the Pabna Mental Hospital authorities sent him back.



Valiant Freedom Fighter Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan appeared on behalf of the state, while Advocate Mokammel Huq Shakil stood on behalf of the accused.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Kalai Upazila in 2002.



At the same time, the court also fined him Tk 10,000.



Joypurhat Additional Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The convict is Asir Uddin, a resident of Molamgari Village of the upazila.



PP of the court Advocate Nripendra Nath Mondal confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, convict Asir Uddin killed his wife Mahfuza Khatun while returning home from a religious meeting at night on December 15, 2002.



The deceased's uncle Abdul Hamid Sardar filed a murder case with Kalai PS in this connection.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on April 30, 2003.



Following this, the court delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking the depositions of 14 witnesses.



