Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:09 AM
Home Foreign News

Hindu-Muslim riots expose risk at major Indian business hub

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

GURUGRAM, Aug 3:  Hindu-Muslim clashes just outside the Indian capital this week have worsened religious fault lines in the region and exposed a booming business hub to threats of violence and disruption, authorities and analysts said.

Seven people were killed and over 70 injured in rioting in Nuh and Gurugram districts of Haryana state after a Hindu religious procession was targeted and a mosque attacked in retaliation.

The 48-hour cycle of violence which was put out on Wednesday has brought to the fore Hindu-Muslim tensions brewing in the region since 2015, a year after the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured power nationally and in Haryana.

The lynching of two Muslim men in the region earlier this year by suspected Hindu vigilantes and the failure to nab the main suspect had worsened tensions, with the main suspect saying on social media that he would participate in the Hindu procession this week.

Ultimately he did not show up, police said.

"It has been shocking to see how distrust between two communities spilled onto the streets," Haryana's home (interior) minister, Anil Vij, told Reuters.

"Security has been restored...bringing relief and social harmony will take time," Vij said, adding that authorities understand safety concerns of businesses in Gurugram.    �REUTERS


