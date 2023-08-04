Video
Pope tells youths to tackle climate crisis, poverty

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LISBON, Aug 3: Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people to combine fighting to save the planet with tackling poverty during the second day of his visit to Portugal.

The 86-year-old Francis has made the protection of the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate.

He returned to the theme during an open-air address to students at Lisbon's Catholic University on the second day of his visit to Portugal.

"We must recognise the dramatic and urgent need to care for our common home," he said, speaking in his native Spanish. "Yet this cannot be done without a real change of heart.

"We cannot be satisfied with mere palliative measures or timid and ambiguous compromises," he added.    �AFP



