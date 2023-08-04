Pakistan military is 'petrified' of elections: Imran







He alleged that "fascists" are leading the country into the "dark ages".



Mr Khan was elected in 2018, ruled for just under four years, and was then ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year.

Observers say a big reason was him falling out of favour with the powerful military.



Pakistan's military has for decades held a firm grip over how the country is run.



Mr Khan claims that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is "the only party that was not created by military dictators", even though many critics argue that Mr Khan had the backing of the army during his rise to power.



He alleges that this is why there has been a campaign to dismantle it.



In the last few months, the party has seen significant defections, and arrests of key members. But Mr Khan insists it is intact.



"How come, despite the establishment openly going against us, trying to dismantle us, how come after we are out of government, we won 30 out of 37 by-elections?" he said in an interview with the BBC's Stephen Sackur.



He said the establishment had hoped that his removal from power would weaken his party. "Normally, it happens when you're out of power for quite a while. But instead, what happened was the party's popularity kept growing," Khan said.



"They have tried everything. They have put 10,000 people in jail, including women and peaceful protesters. And worse, they have tortured people," he said, adding that if the party was not "finished" as his detractors claimed, the authorities would have announced the date of the election. �DAWN



