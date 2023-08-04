

All players au fait in Yo Yo test as Shanto scores best



"Everyone is pretty similar," National team's trainer Nick Lee told journalists on Thursday. "No-one off the pace".



Lee set 18.6 as the cut mark and top order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto registered a score of 19.5 while young quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib recorded 19.3. Most of the players scored between 17 and 18 including 37-year old Mahmudullah Riyad.

"For the last three, four days we've been doing some screenings of the players. We are two months away from the first game of the World Cup.



So, this is our last real opportunity to get some information and get two months for change in training if we need to go for anything to get ready for the World Cup," Lee revealed the purposes of the camp.



"As the camp goes on till the end, before we leave for the Sri Lanka, we probably do some retesting, just to see how much has improved," he added.



A bunch of Tigers' players including Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam are now in out of the den to play in franchise events while Taskin Ahmed and Mushfiqur Rahim just arrive at home playing in Zim-Afro T10 league.



They eventually didn't attend the fitness test, so did Tamim Iqbal, who just in now in rest after pushing injection for back pain.



Lee assured that they will be assessed in any convenient time in weekends after their availability. He said, "The guys are playing in the overseas franchise leagues, Taskin and Mushi returned.



They have been allowed couple of day's rest to cover from the travel and the matches. We are planning to do this for them in the weekend.



It'll happen to Liton after coming from Canada. Shakib, Shoriful, Hridoy in Sri Lanka, will be picked up before the Asia Cup".



The BCB are expected to announce a 20-22 member's squad for the Asia Cup within couple of days and the skill training camp will begin on August 8.



