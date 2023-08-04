TV presenter makes 'not appropriate' Barbie comment to Aussie cricketer







Chris Hughes of the BBC was interviewing Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown on the sidelines of a match between the Southern Braves and Trent Rockets in the The Hundred tournament at Nottingham.



After 26-year-old Brown said she had been to see the Barbie movie with her Braves team-mates, Hughes replied: "You're a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes."

Hughes then added: "She's blushing now."



The BBC said in a statement: "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate." �AFP



LONDON, AUG 3: A television presenter who likened an Australian female cricketer to Barbie was warned Wednesday that his comment was "not appropriate".Chris Hughes of the BBC was interviewing Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown on the sidelines of a match between the Southern Braves and Trent Rockets in the The Hundred tournament at Nottingham.After 26-year-old Brown said she had been to see the Barbie movie with her Braves team-mates, Hughes replied: "You're a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes."Hughes then added: "She's blushing now."The BBC said in a statement: "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate." �AFP