Friday, 4 August, 2023
Morocco stun Colombia to reach last 16 and dump out Germany

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

PERTH, AUG 3: Anissa Lahmari's winner powered World Cup debutants Morocco past Colombia 1-0 on Thursday and into the last 16 at the expense of two-time champions Germany.

Morocco's upset in Perth lifted them to six points and they finished runners-up in Group H to Colombia on goal difference.
Germany were eliminated after being held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea in Brisbane.
Colombia will play Jamaica in the round of 16, while Morocco face France.  

It was a fairytale result for Morocco, who have rebounded from a humiliating 6-0 drubbing on their debut against Germany with wins over South Korea and Colombia.

In front of 17,342 fans, the sole goal arrived moments before half-time when Ibtissam Jraidi was impeded in the box by a clumsy Daniela Arias.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty kick was spectacularly saved by lunging goalkeeper Catalina Perez, who dived to her left.     �AFP


