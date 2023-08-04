Morocco stun Colombia to reach last 16 and dump out Germany







Morocco's upset in Perth lifted them to six points and they finished runners-up in Group H to Colombia on goal difference.

Germany were eliminated after being held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea in Brisbane.





It was a fairytale result for Morocco, who have rebounded from a humiliating 6-0 drubbing on their debut against Germany with wins over South Korea and Colombia.



In front of 17,342 fans, the sole goal arrived moments before half-time when Ibtissam Jraidi was impeded in the box by a clumsy Daniela Arias.



Captain Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty kick was spectacularly saved by lunging goalkeeper Catalina Perez, who dived to her left. �AFP



