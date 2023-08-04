Video
Home Business

Exports surge by 15.26pc to $4.59 billion in July

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

In July, the first month of the financial year 2023-24, Bangladesh's exports surged by 15.26 per cent year-on-year, reaching $ 4.59 billion compared to $ 3.98 billion in the same month of FY '23.
 
This remarkable growth can be attributed to the outstanding performance of the readymade garment sector.

The export earnings in July brought positive news for Bangladesh, showcasing the country's strength in the global market.

According to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country's export earnings for the month were 2.50 per cent higher than the government's target of $ 4.48 billion.

The government has set an ambitious goal of $ 62 billion in export earnings from goods for FY '24. Notably, the readymade garment sector played a significant role in this success, with export earnings growing by 17.43 per cent in July, reaching $ 3.95 billion compared to $ 3.36 billion in the same month of 2022.

Exporters said that the export earnings in July brought good news for the country and it showed the strength of Bangladesh on the global market.

'It is very good news for Bangladesh as the export earnings in the first month of FY24 showed a robust growth,' Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan told The Daily Observer on Thursday.

He said that the recent statistics of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) had shown that the share of Bangladesh in the global apparel market increased to 7.90 percent in 2022 from 6.40 percent in 2021.

'Although the apparel exports from Bangladesh decreased in quantity, shipment of high-value added products have been increasing and it reflected in the export data,' he said.

The BGMEA president said that new markets were also giving strong support to the Bangladesh apparel sector to grow on the global market.

'We receive relatively high prices for products from the new markets as basic items are not the main export products to the market; rather they want a little high-value added items,' Faruque said.

He demanded simplification of value added tax and bonded warehouse facilities to grow more in coming days. Export earnings from RMG also surpassed the government set target of $3.78 billion for the month by 4.65 per cent.


