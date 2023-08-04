Exports surge by 15.26pc to $4.59 billion in July







This remarkable growth can be attributed to the outstanding performance of the readymade garment sector.



The export earnings in July brought positive news for Bangladesh, showcasing the country's strength in the global market.

According to EPB data released on Wednesday, country's export earnings in July were 2.50 per cent higher than the target of $4.48billion set by the government for the month.



The government has set a target of $62 billion export earnings from goods for FY24. Export earnings from the readymade garment sector in July grew by 17.43 per cent to $3.95 billion from $3.36 billion in the same month of 2022.



'It is very good news for Bangladesh as the export earnings in the first month of FY24 showed a robust growth,' Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan told The Daily Observer on Thursday.



He said that the recent statistics of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) had shown that the share of Bangladesh in the global apparel market increased to 7.90 percent in 2022 from 6.40 percent in 2021.



'Although the apparel exports from Bangladesh decreased in quantity, shipment of high-value added products have been increasing and it reflected in the export data,' he said.



The BGMEA president said that new markets were also giving strong support to the Bangladesh apparel sector to grow on the global market.



'We receive relatively high prices for products from the new markets as basic items are not the main export products to the market; rather they want a little high-value added items,' Faruque said.



He demanded simplification of value added tax and bonded warehouse facilities to grow more in coming days. Export earnings from RMG also surpassed the government set target of $3.78 billion for the month by 4.65 per cent.



