MoU signed to launch 2nd idea hunt competition for renewable energy

Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:06 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Green Delta Insurance has signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Power Cell of Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources (MoPEMR) and Young Bangla to launch the second chapter of nationwide idea hunt competition for renewable energy named Bicchuron 2.0, which is continuation of the same effort made before pandemic in 2019.

The tri-party agreement was signed at the CRI office recently, which entails the agreement to work in collaboration to find, promote and nurture new innovations, talent, and solutions for renewable energy, says a press release.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of the State Minister to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources - Nasrul Hamid MP; where the signatories of the MoU were Mohammad Hossain (Director General, Power Cell, Power Division, MPEMR), Ms. Farzanah Chowdhury (Chartered Insurer, Managing Director and CEO, GDIC) and Md Roshidul Hasan (Team Leader, Young Bangla, CRI).

Just like the previous chapter of Bicchuron in 2019, Young Bangla (youth network of CRI) will act as the mobilizing force for the project titled "Bicchuron 2.0" all across the country.  

As we all know, introduction and promotion of sustainable and renewable energy in the private sector and community level of Bangladesh is a priority now. The project is signed in the backdrop of promoting innovation in sustainable & renewable energy which may solve power & energy challenges of the marginal group of the country. Two (2) major areas of cooperation are identified which will be arranged upon the collaboration.

Like the previous chapter, Bicchuron 2.0 will be an open competition for the youth of Bangladesh. The winner will be selected based on the innovative ideas supported by the basic scientific principles covering design, operation and utility aspects of the product in the renewable sector like solar, wind and biogas based energy solutions.

At the initial stage of the competition, 100 ideas will be selected from submissions from across the country, who will be provided with technical, strategic and logistics knowledge through a rigorous boot camp to roll out an easily scalable and implementable energy production solution.

At the last stage/grand finale following the residential boot camp, 5 to 10  projects will be selected finally by an expert committee for consideration for financial support and execution at the community level. These winning projects will be funded for commercial operation and scaling up the idea to a sustainable business model.


« PreviousNext »

