

Chinese brand HiFuture enters Bangladesh



Salextra said HiFuture is a popular brand to distribute high-quality products in the world market. Meanwhile, the supply of good quality products is not sufficient as per our country's requirements whereas the demand for lifestyle products is consecutively increasing in our country. To fulfill this demand Salextra brings this brand so that the customer can get the product of a trusted brand.



Levin Lau Managing Director of HiFuture said HiFuture is known as a trusted brand in the world market. Our main vision is the future technology and bring the increasing development of technology to our generation attractively. We have a team of expert engineers, designers, and our own factory to make success our goal.

We ensure the highest quality of our products using our own setup. Our partnership with such a fast-growing company Salextra will help us to spread our business in the Bangladesh market. Sakib Arafat Managing Director of Salextra said, as a lifestyle technology company, it is our duty to distribute good quality products in the market. We believe to distribute quality products. The partnership with HiFuture gives us strength in the market of Bangladesh.



Of the products of HiFutire, Future Ring is the special one. HiFutire first introduces this special finger ring in the world market. Recently the company has brought some new model smart watches 'Aura' specially for women. The models of metallic framed stylish smartwatches used a one-inch AMOLED display. It has a quick dial, quick chat, and contact book management system. It has also IP68 water resistant. Seven days battery life. There are three colors available in the market which are, Pristine Silver, Murk Black, and Glisten Gold.



Hifuture started its journey as a company in 2016. After two years it was established as a brand in the world market. The TWS of this brand is getting popular day by day. Its TWS earbuds and TidyBuds got top 10 sales in the USA. The company has 6000+ Consumer stores and with 4 million user base across the globe at present.



