Smartphone Tecno Camon 20 Series launched







Recently, the Camon 20 Series from innovative technology brand Tecno picked up the prestigious Muse Design Awards 2023 as a gold winner in Product Design of Telecommunications category, says a press release.



Tecno's Camon 20 Series, known for its groundbreaking stylish design, was again unanimously praised by the judges of MusE Design Awards 2023 thanks to its industry-first Camon Puzzle deconstructionist design.

This win further illustrates Tecno's strength in product design as the company continues to gain recognition from well-established international authorities.



The award-winning Camon 20 Series is now available in Bangladesh, captivating users with its exceptional features and captivating design.



Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the Muse Design Awards is one of the most influential international awards in the global design field, known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria.



The awards focus on the exploration of artistic beauty and design innovation, with the goal of fostering "design muses" and promoting global innovation and design excellence.



This year's Muse Design Awards received over 6,300 entries from countries worldwide and were judged by a jury panel composed of 51 expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines across the globe.



"The industries have gone through significant changes throughout the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA," said IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt.



"We celebrate good design in all its forms and Tecno Camon 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award."



Inspired by the deconstructivism genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create the unique Camon Puzzle design.



Tecno tries for the first time to engrave with 20 irregular ribs in a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin while sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into the construction of the device's back cover.



The combination of advanced materials and bold design philosophy challenges traditional smartphone design language and allows for CAMON 20 users to make a stylish statement.



The Tecno Camon 20 Series has been launched in Bangladesh, featuring a remarkable three-dimensional deconstructionist design that received unanimous praise from the judges of the MUSE Design Awards 2023.Recently, the Camon 20 Series from innovative technology brand Tecno picked up the prestigious Muse Design Awards 2023 as a gold winner in Product Design of Telecommunications category, says a press release.Tecno's Camon 20 Series, known for its groundbreaking stylish design, was again unanimously praised by the judges of MusE Design Awards 2023 thanks to its industry-first Camon Puzzle deconstructionist design.This win further illustrates Tecno's strength in product design as the company continues to gain recognition from well-established international authorities.The award-winning Camon 20 Series is now available in Bangladesh, captivating users with its exceptional features and captivating design.Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the Muse Design Awards is one of the most influential international awards in the global design field, known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria.The awards focus on the exploration of artistic beauty and design innovation, with the goal of fostering "design muses" and promoting global innovation and design excellence.This year's Muse Design Awards received over 6,300 entries from countries worldwide and were judged by a jury panel composed of 51 expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines across the globe."The industries have gone through significant changes throughout the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA," said IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt."We celebrate good design in all its forms and Tecno Camon 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award."Inspired by the deconstructivism genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create the unique Camon Puzzle design.Tecno tries for the first time to engrave with 20 irregular ribs in a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin while sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into the construction of the device's back cover.The combination of advanced materials and bold design philosophy challenges traditional smartphone design language and allows for CAMON 20 users to make a stylish statement.