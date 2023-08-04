Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Bank 7th FACD-CAB Int'l Education EXPO ends

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

Premier Bank 7th FACD-CAB Int'l Education EXPO ends

Premier Bank 7th FACD-CAB Int'l Education EXPO ends

A two-day education fair titled "Premier Bank 7th FACD-CAB, International Education EXPO 2023" ended in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka, recently, says a press release.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP inaugurated the ceremony. Aga Khan Mintu MP, Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of The Premier Bank Limited were present at the inaugural ceremony as special guests.

Mohammad Shamim Murshed, SEVP and Head of Retail Banking, The Premier Bank Limited; Bakshi Mohd Tayeb, Commercial Manager- Bangladesh, Qatar Airways; Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, President, FACD CAB and many more were present in the inaugural ceremony.

M. Reazul Karim FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank Limited said on this occasion, "Students are developing their careers by travelling abroad for higher studies. We have Premier Bank Student File Service, one of the unique retail banking services to provide customized banking solutions for students going abroad for higher education.

We have been sponsoring the expo for providing opportunities to students so that they can enhance their knowledge through conversations with agents of some of the renowned universities."

At the fair, students and job seekers got the opportunity to talk directly with the university representatives about admission, on-spot scholarship and admission assessment, and to avail discounts on Qatar Airways service.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exports surge by 15.26pc to $4.59 billion in July
MetLife invests Tk 257.5cr in globally certified sustainability bond
ADB mobilises $261m for Rampura Amulia Demra expressway PPP project
MoU signed to launch 2nd idea hunt competition for renewable energy
Deposits grow by Tk 31,000cr in June, 2nd highest in banking history
US credit downgrade entirely unwarranted: Yellen
Chinese brand HiFuture enters Bangladesh
AFP sues Musk's X over copyright


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft