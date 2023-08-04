

Premier Bank 7th FACD-CAB Int'l Education EXPO ends



State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP inaugurated the ceremony. Aga Khan Mintu MP, Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of The Premier Bank Limited were present at the inaugural ceremony as special guests.



Mohammad Shamim Murshed, SEVP and Head of Retail Banking, The Premier Bank Limited; Bakshi Mohd Tayeb, Commercial Manager- Bangladesh, Qatar Airways; Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, President, FACD CAB and many more were present in the inaugural ceremony.

M. Reazul Karim FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank Limited said on this occasion, "Students are developing their careers by travelling abroad for higher studies. We have Premier Bank Student File Service, one of the unique retail banking services to provide customized banking solutions for students going abroad for higher education.



We have been sponsoring the expo for providing opportunities to students so that they can enhance their knowledge through conversations with agents of some of the renowned universities."



At the fair, students and job seekers got the opportunity to talk directly with the university representatives about admission, on-spot scholarship and admission assessment, and to avail discounts on Qatar Airways service.



