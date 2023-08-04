

EBL signs payroll banking deal with ShareTrip



Under the agreement, the employees of ShareTrip will enjoy EBL preferential banking facilities including dual currency debit card, loan facilities at attractive rates and credit cards with lucrative offers, and other retail products and services.



ShareTrip will also enjoy EBL Connect facility, a digital portal for automated and seamless payment of salaries as well as making corporate payments round the clock.

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, and Sadia Haque, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ShareTrip Limited signed the payroll banking agreement. Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Nahid Farzana, Head of Payroll Banking of EBL; Muhammad Maruf Hasan, Senior Manager, ShareTrip were present among others on the occasion.



