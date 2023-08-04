

Birat Haat Contest 2023 winners named



At that event, from Bikroy, CEO Eshita Sharmin, Head of Marketing Arifin Hussain, and Head of Corporate Sales Sanjoy Biswas; from Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd., Head of Brand & Communication K.M.G. Kibria; and Brand Promotion Manager of OPPO Bangladesh, Md Nazmus Sakib were present among others.



This year, Bikroy arranged two exciting contests for its users and members. Buyer contest participants created a video following the hook steps of the Birat Haat 2023 (BiratHaat2023) theme song, shared it on their Facebook, TikTok, or YouTube profiles using the caption #BiratHaat2023, and submitted the video link to the Bikroy blog site.

Among the most entertaining and exceptional videos, 18 lucky winners got selected. The first 3 lucky winners of the buyer contest are - Anaya Chowdhury, S M Rezaone Haque, and Prantik Chakraborty respectively.



For the members' contest, 3 members were elected as winners with the highest views and responses on ads. The members' contest winners are - Md. Shafiqul Islam, Owner of Real Dream Builders Ltd.; Abdul Latif, Owner of Car Corner; and Haji Anwar Hossain, Owner of Mony Dairy Farm respectively.



Both contests' winners are going to receive attractive prizes including Refrigerators, LED TVs, Smartphones, etc., courtesy of Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd. and OPPO Bangladesh.



Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "As always, this year we also have received tremendous response from our esteemed customers and members for the Birat Haat (BiratHaat2023) campaign. We are delighted to receive a tremendous response from them. We organized this contest to make everyone's Eid happy.



This year, around 120 members have joined us to advertise their farm animals, and from Bikroy around 3,000 animals have been sold during this year's Qurbani season.



I hope customers had a great time celebrating Eid-ul-Adha by buying their favorite animals from Bikroy and sellers selling their farm animals on Bikroy."



K.M.G. Kibria, Head of Brand and Communication of Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd. said, "We are overjoyed to be associated with such an amazing event. Bikroy deserves special thanks for enabling buyers and sellers to trade online livestock every year.



To enhance their Eid joy, we have come up with attractive prizes for the contest winners. I believe that the winners will be thrilled to have home appliances as presents from a local brand like Minister. I sincerely hope that we will be a proud partner of such arrangements by Bikroy in the future as well."



