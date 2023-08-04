Video
Friday, 4 August, 2023
Business

Global stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023

LONDON, Aug 3: Major stock markets mostly slid further Thursday as traders moved out of riskier assets and into havens such as bonds, the dollar and yen after Fitch this week stripped the United States of its top credit rating.
 
Europe's main equity indices were down around one percent heading into afternoon trading and as the Bank of England was set to announce its latest interest-rate decision at 1100 GMT.

Asian indices also tumbled for a second day running following a slide Wednesday on Wall Street.

"Global markets extended yesterday's declines as investors digested the prospect that US government debt is now considered lower quality following Fitch's downgrade," noted Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"The decision by the credit agency to cut the rating led to higher US government bond yields which in turn has a negative impact on equities."

Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, said, "US markets look set to maintain the downbeat theme" when Wall Street reopens.

"Yesterday's session saw the Nasdaq suffer its heaviest loss since February, with the dollar the clear beneficiary from the Fitch credit-rating downgrade."

Fitch's decision Tuesday to downgrade the United States to AA+ from AAA sparked a fiery rebuttal from Washington.

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England is expected Thursday to raise its key interest rate by at least a quarter-point to 5.25 percent as inflation stays high in the UK.

That would be the BoE's 14th hike in a row and highest borrowing cost for more than 15 years.

Later Thursday, Apple and Amazon publish their earnings for the second quarter.

On Friday, all eyes will be on US payroll figures for an idea about the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates.    �AFP


