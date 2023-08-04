

Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD



Under the partnership Artisan acting as the authorized importer and master distributor for Unilever International's extensive range of products, charge of distribution, logistics, and marketing efforts in Bangladesh, says a press release.



Unilever International is a global business unit of Unilever PLC, created in 2012 and is responsible for the management of various third-party export operations run by the multi-national organization, with its headquarters based out of Singapore.

Artisan has established itself as one of the best lifestyle retail chains in Bangladesh, known for its commitment to quality and exceptional craftsmanship. It has successfully positioned itself as a reliable and high-quality supplier of clothing products to customers.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Unilever International and Artisan. By joining forces, Unilever International aims to bolster its market presence in Bangladesh, while Artisan will gain access to an exclusive portfolio of premium products to tap into the proliferating upgrading demand of consumers across the nation.



"This partnership is the stepping stone to building a sustainable long-term relationship and consolidating the Bangladesh market for more premium product penetration" said Soykot Chowdhury, Business Development Manager of Unilever International.



Ali Ahammad Rasel Managing Director of Artisan expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are honored to be appointed as the authorized importer and master distributor for Unilever International in Bangladesh."



Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Emu , Chief Executive Officer of Artisan said, "Artisan's unwavering commitment to excellence and their deep understanding of the Bangladeshi market make them an ideal partner for Unilever International. This collaboration will enable us to bring our high-quality products closer to consumers in Bangladesh."



Ms. Anita Gomes Chairman of Artisan said "I also express my sincere appreciation to our valued customers, who continue to inspire us and fuel our passion for excellence."



This partnership is poised to create a significant impact on the economy by mitigating the global and local market divide and truly establishing globalization in the FMCG industry of Bangladesh.



Among other attendees of this event included SM Mahmud Hossain Head of Sales, Saad Hossain Tapu, Manager - Business Development and other high officials.



