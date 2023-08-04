

StanChart to help set up Eye Health Camps for school students



In order to uplift communities with the gift of sight, Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) will enable IIEI&H to set-up six comprehensive Eye Health Camps for adult beneficiaries and six Student Sight Testing Programmes (SSTP) for school-going children.



The Bank will also provide IIEI&H with resources to facilitate the transportation of surgery patients and provide beneficiaries with eyewear, optics, and essential medicine.

By working with IIEI&H, StanChart is addressing the needs of marginalised and vulnerable groups through targeted interventions and service expansion, both in terms of technological resources, but also human resources and eye specific health workforces.



Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, StanChart, said: "Eye conditions affect people at all stages of life.



However, young children, women, and older people are often the most vulnerable when it comes to eye conditions and preventable blindness.



It cannot be disputed that good vision and access to necessary care has the power to lift participation and unlock better educational outcomes and employment prospects.



We are proud to serve our community and to continue our long-standing partnership with Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital."



As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience.



For more than 118 years, the Bank has been dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish our sense of community.



The Bank's flagship community engagement program, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, is dedicated to helping the next generation to learn, earn, and grow.



Futuremakers, builds on the legacy of the Bank's previous flagship community programme - Seeing is Believing (SiB). Between 2003 to 2020, the initiative reached 250 million people - changing their lives for the better by helping to tackle avoidable blindness around the world.



Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital is the birthplace of SiB. Hand-in-hand, the Bank and Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital have been able to change lives for the better across Bangladesh.



Standard Chartered and Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital (IIEI&H) have come together to mitigate the impact of visual impairments and prevent avoidable blindness.In order to uplift communities with the gift of sight, Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) will enable IIEI&H to set-up six comprehensive Eye Health Camps for adult beneficiaries and six Student Sight Testing Programmes (SSTP) for school-going children.The Bank will also provide IIEI&H with resources to facilitate the transportation of surgery patients and provide beneficiaries with eyewear, optics, and essential medicine.By working with IIEI&H, StanChart is addressing the needs of marginalised and vulnerable groups through targeted interventions and service expansion, both in terms of technological resources, but also human resources and eye specific health workforces.Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, StanChart, said: "Eye conditions affect people at all stages of life.However, young children, women, and older people are often the most vulnerable when it comes to eye conditions and preventable blindness.It cannot be disputed that good vision and access to necessary care has the power to lift participation and unlock better educational outcomes and employment prospects.We are proud to serve our community and to continue our long-standing partnership with Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital."As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience.For more than 118 years, the Bank has been dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish our sense of community.The Bank's flagship community engagement program, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, is dedicated to helping the next generation to learn, earn, and grow.Futuremakers, builds on the legacy of the Bank's previous flagship community programme - Seeing is Believing (SiB). Between 2003 to 2020, the initiative reached 250 million people - changing their lives for the better by helping to tackle avoidable blindness around the world.Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital is the birthplace of SiB. Hand-in-hand, the Bank and Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital have been able to change lives for the better across Bangladesh.