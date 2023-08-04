Asia's factory activity shrinks as global slowdown weigh







TOKYO, Aug 3: Asia's factory activity shrank in July, private surveys showed on Tuesday, a sign slowing global growth and weakness in China's economy were taking a toll on the region's fragile recovery.The data underscores the challenge policymakers face in keeping inflation at bay with tight monetary policy, while forestalling headwinds from a potential recession in the world's second-largest economy.Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam saw manufacturing activity contract in July, the surveys showed, highlighting the strain sluggish Chinese demand is inflicting on the region.China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in July from 50.5 in June, missing analysts' forecasts of 50.3 and marking the first decline in activity since April. The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction.The data was in line with the government's official PMI on Monday, raising challenges for policymakers seeking to revive momentum in China's post-COVID recovery."Manufacturing PMIs remained in contractionary territory across most of Emerging Asia last month and the underlying data point to further weakness ahead," said Shivaan Tandon, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics. �Reuters