NCC Bank holds training for its newly recruited MTOs

Friday, 4 August, 2023
Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

NCC Bank arranged month-long "77th Foundation Training Course" for its newly recruited Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) at NCC Bank Training Institute recently, says a press release.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the foundation training program.

M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO, Syed Hasnain Mamun, SVP and Head of Human Resources Division, Mohammed Sohail Mustafa, SVP and Principal of Training Institute and Dr. Syed Zaved Md. Salehuddin, Faculty Member of Training Institute were also present on the occasion.

Total 29 newly recruited MTOs are participating in this training programme.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO urged the participants to enrich themselves by acquiring all kinds of banking knowledge in the era of globalization.

He said, it is possible to become a top banker by making the best development of one's talents and mind through hard work.

He urges the concerned trainees to develop themselves by adopting honesty, enthusiasm, sincerity and morality to take the leadership of the banking industry in the coming days.


