

Himalayan conqueror Shakil comes to Nagad, spreads warmth



The mountaineer could not come back home despite his successful trekking of 1,700 kilometres of the Great Himalayan Trail in 107 days, owing to his inability to repay the money that he took from different people in Nepal.



Then, Tanvir A Mishuk came to know about his financial crisis through a media news and extended his helping hand immediately to ensure Shakil's return to home, says a press release.

To express his gratitude to the Nagad MD for the kind gesture, Shakil came to the head office of Nagad on Tuesday.



Shakil, hailing from Gazipur, is the 33rd person in the world to pull off the expedition. He had to borrow money to complete his trekking. But he got stuck in Nepal's Kathmandu until the amount was repaid.



Eventually, he returned home safely as Nagad, a leading mobile financial service in Bangladesh, extended its support.



Found and Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk congratulated Shakil on such a great achievement for Bangladesh.



The mountaineer became emotional and said, "After completing the expedition to the Great Himalayan Trail, I became worried as I did not know how to repay the borrowed money.



I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nagad and Tanvir Bhai who not only helped me return home but they also salvaged Bangladesh's image."



"After coming to know about my crisis through a newspaper report, Tanvir Bhai decided to stand by me and gave me the money through a friend of mine in Bangladesh. I could come back home only because of Nagad and Tanvir Bhai."



Shakil, from Gazipur's Kaliakair, has been involved in various social activities since childhood. After having passed from Uttara Engineering College, he joined the "Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club" out of his passion for adventure. With basic training in mountaineering, he travelled for the Kyajo Ri mountain top.



With further training from India's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, he went out again in 2019 to trek the inaccessible passes of mountains.



In his latest expedition, on 9 July, Shakil reached the Kanchenjunga base camp and completed his expedition to the Great Himalayan Trail.



The mountaineer walked more than 96 days after having commenced his expedition from Hilsa town, at the north-west of Nepal-Tibet border, on 1 August 2022.



He had to cross 29 difficult mountain passes to reach the Great Himalayan Trail amid hostile weather. Of them, some 14 passes were inaccessible and dangerous with a height of more than 5000 meters.



