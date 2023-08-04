Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Over 0.16m people traveled in Emirates economy class in 2022

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk


Emirates is celebrating a banner first year of full-service operations with its highly popular Premium Economy class. Over 160,000 customers have traded up to fly in the new cabin class since it was introduced in August 2022, says a press release.

Since Emirates debuted its Premium Economy Class, customer response has been overwhelmingly positive with demand exceeding expectations and bookings growing month on month.
Premium Economy product is currently available on Emirates flights to 11 cities, operated by20 aircraft fitted with the cabin class. Since August 2022, the airline has operated close to 4,500 flights with Premium Economy.

Emirates currently flies its A380s with the latest Premium Economy cabins to London Heathrow, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Christchurch, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Houston, San Francisco and Dubai, with flights regularly registering full seat loads in Premium Economy The airline plans to make Premium Economy available to customers flying to/from Mumbai and Bengaluru from 29 October, and additional cities will be announced soon.

The Premium Economy roll-out is a core component of the airline's multi-billion-dollar retrofit programme which will see the interior upgrade on 67 Emirates A380 cabins, as well as 53 Boeing 777 cabins.

By the end of the programme, over 4,000 Premium Economy seats will be installed, along with over 700 First Class suites and 5,000 Business Class seats refurbished with the latest interiors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exports surge by 15.26pc to $4.59 billion in July
MetLife invests Tk 257.5cr in globally certified sustainability bond
ADB mobilises $261m for Rampura Amulia Demra expressway PPP project
MoU signed to launch 2nd idea hunt competition for renewable energy
Deposits grow by Tk 31,000cr in June, 2nd highest in banking history
US credit downgrade entirely unwarranted: Yellen
Chinese brand HiFuture enters Bangladesh
AFP sues Musk's X over copyright


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft