Community Bank wins Emerging Asia Banking Award

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has achieved remarkable success in the banking industry, earning the prestigious Emerging Asia Banking Awards presented by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) recently, says a press release.The bank was recognized in three significant categories, solidifying its position as a key player in the region.1) The Best Bangladeshi Bank Performance on Asset Quality. 2) The Best Bangladeshi Bank Performance on CASA. 3) The Best Bangladeshi Bank Performance on Risk Management.Being fairly new in the banking industry, Community Bank got faster CASA growth, processes strong governance and minimum NPL. Through this award the diligent steps in the growth and spread of Emerging Asian Banking is recognized and rewarded.