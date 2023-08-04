

MBL donates agri machineries at Kalaiya, Patuakhali



A.S.M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman as chief guest and Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO as special guest of MBL handed over the power tillers to the farmers.



Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, Md. Al Mamun, Head of Kalaiya Branch, A.N.M. Jahangir Hossain, Chairman of Daspara Union, S.M. Mohsin, Chairman of Najirpur Union, Md. Golam Mostafa, Chairman of Madanpura Union and farmers were also present on the occasion.

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated agricultural machineries at Kalaiya, Bauphal in Patuakhali. Five power tillers has been given to the farmers of Kalaiya, Daspara, Najirpur, Madanpura and Kalisuri Union on Thursday from the special CSR fund of the bank, says a press release.A.S.M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman as chief guest and Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO as special guest of MBL handed over the power tillers to the farmers.Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, Md. Al Mamun, Head of Kalaiya Branch, A.N.M. Jahangir Hossain, Chairman of Daspara Union, S.M. Mohsin, Chairman of Najirpur Union, Md. Golam Mostafa, Chairman of Madanpura Union and farmers were also present on the occasion.