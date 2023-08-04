

Eastern Bank donates Tk 27 lakh to PM's Education Trust



Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs of Eastern Bank Ltd.(EBL) on behalf of the Bank handing over a cheque of Tk 27 lac to Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director and Smriti Karmaker, Managing Director of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust at latter's office at Dhanmondi on Thursday, says a press release.The trust fund was established under the aegis of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing scholarships to poor and meritorious students.