Eastern Bank donates Tk 27 lakh to PM's Education Trust
Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs of Eastern Bank Ltd.
(EBL) on behalf of the Bank handing over a cheque of Tk 27 lac to Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director and Smriti Karmaker, Managing Director of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust at latter's office at Dhanmondi on Thursday, says a press release.
The trust fund was established under the aegis of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing scholarships to poor and meritorious students.