IBBL holds closing ceremony of Probationary officers' training course

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised closing ceremony of Foundation Training Course for probationary officers recently, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the programme as chief guest. Presided over by Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed the welcome speech.Abdul Hamid Miah & Mohammad Hasnain Abid, Senior Vice Presidents, Md. Mahfuzul Karim and Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Vice Presidents of the Bank were also present on the occasion.46 Officers of the bank attended the 15 days training course.