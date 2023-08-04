Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down







DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 13.14 points or 0.21 percent to 6,329.86. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.43 point to finish at 2,152.52 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 2.90 points to close at 1,372.93.



Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,857.35 million, which was Taka 6,391.54 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 334 issues traded, 98 declined, 63 advanced and 173 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Delta Life topped the turnover chart, followed by Fuwang Food, SEAPEARL, JHRML and BSC. CONTININS was the day's top gainer, posting 6.14 percent gain while Delta Life was the worst loser, losing 6.42 per cent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 31.47 points to settle at 18,689.70 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 18.85 points to close at 11,172.31.



Of the issues traded, 67 declined, 31 advanced and 72 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.



The port city's bourse traded 25.51 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 18.32 crore. �BSS



Country's both the bourses-- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE-- Thursday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 13.14 points or 0.21 percent to 6,329.86. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.43 point to finish at 2,152.52 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 2.90 points to close at 1,372.93.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,857.35 million, which was Taka 6,391.54 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 334 issues traded, 98 declined, 63 advanced and 173 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.Delta Life topped the turnover chart, followed by Fuwang Food, SEAPEARL, JHRML and BSC. CONTININS was the day's top gainer, posting 6.14 percent gain while Delta Life was the worst loser, losing 6.42 per cent.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 31.47 points to settle at 18,689.70 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 18.85 points to close at 11,172.31.Of the issues traded, 67 declined, 31 advanced and 72 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.The port city's bourse traded 25.51 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 18.32 crore. �BSS