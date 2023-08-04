Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Over 1.17 lakh BO accounts cancelled in July for not paying renewal fees

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

A total of  1, 17,522 BO (Beneficiary Owners) accounts of share market investors were canceled last month (July) in the capital markets for failing to pay the annual renewal fees.

As per instruction of BSEC, the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), the sole securities depository of Bangladesh and recognized as the infrastructure backbone of the stock market, canceled these BO accounts through brokerage houses for non-payment of annual service charges or renewal fees.

According to the data of CDBL, on June 30 of this year, the BO account of investors was 18 60774. After one month, on July 30, that number decreased by 93224 to 17, 67,550. From there, in the last three days, 24298 BO accounts have been reduced to 17, 43,252.

As a result, 1, 17,522 BO accounts of investors were canceled in the last month of this year.

Earlier, on June 30 of this year, the BO account of investors was 18 60774. And on August 1, the BO account decreased to 17, 43,252.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exports surge by 15.26pc to $4.59 billion in July
MetLife invests Tk 257.5cr in globally certified sustainability bond
ADB mobilises $261m for Rampura Amulia Demra expressway PPP project
MoU signed to launch 2nd idea hunt competition for renewable energy
Deposits grow by Tk 31,000cr in June, 2nd highest in banking history
US credit downgrade entirely unwarranted: Yellen
Chinese brand HiFuture enters Bangladesh
AFP sues Musk's X over copyright


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft