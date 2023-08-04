Over 1.17 lakh BO accounts cancelled in July for not paying renewal fees







As per instruction of BSEC, the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), the sole securities depository of Bangladesh and recognized as the infrastructure backbone of the stock market, canceled these BO accounts through brokerage houses for non-payment of annual service charges or renewal fees.



According to the data of CDBL, on June 30 of this year, the BO account of investors was 18 60774. After one month, on July 30, that number decreased by 93224 to 17, 67,550. From there, in the last three days, 24298 BO accounts have been reduced to 17, 43,252.

As a result, 1, 17,522 BO accounts of investors were canceled in the last month of this year.



