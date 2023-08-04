Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank to provide service to freight forwarders

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business Desk

BRAC Bank to provide service to freight forwarders

BRAC Bank to provide service to freight forwarders

BRAC Bank has signed a trailblazing partnership with the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) to accelerate growth and innovation in the freight forwarding industry.

Committed to providing smart and comprehensive banking solutions, BRAC Bank has recently signed an agreement with BAFFA to offer exclusive Transaction Banking services.

The contract encompasses customized banking features, including the pioneering internet banking platform for corporate customers, CORPnet.

This pioneering step is set to transform how freight forwarders conduct their banking transactions, thus further driving the industry's growth.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank, and Nurul Amin, Vice President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association signed the agreement at BRAC Bank's Head Office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank; Kabir Ahmed, President, BAFFA; and its Board of Directors graced the event with their presence. Senior members from both organizations also attended this landmark ceremony.

The freight forwarding industry is essential to Bangladesh's import and export business, contributing significantly to the national economy.

BAFFA, with its vast member base of more than 1,129 freight forwarders, has facilitated international trade in the country.

This collaboration underscores BRAC Bank's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency in the banking sector.

It highlights the bank's commitment to supporting sectors critical to national economic growth, like freight forwarding, by tailoring their banking services to better fit their unique requirements.

The partnership between BRAC Bank and BAFFA is set to steer the freight forwarding industry towards unprecedented growth and set a benchmark for the future of business banking in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exports surge by 15.26pc to $4.59 billion in July
MetLife invests Tk 257.5cr in globally certified sustainability bond
ADB mobilises $261m for Rampura Amulia Demra expressway PPP project
MoU signed to launch 2nd idea hunt competition for renewable energy
Deposits grow by Tk 31,000cr in June, 2nd highest in banking history
US credit downgrade entirely unwarranted: Yellen
Chinese brand HiFuture enters Bangladesh
AFP sues Musk's X over copyright


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft