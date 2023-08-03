Video
LPG price goes up by Tk 11.71 per kg

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Tk 94.96 per kg for the month of August from Tk 83.25 in July on Wednesday.

The new prices will be effective from 6pm on Wednesday (August 2, 2023).

BERC announced the new price at a media briefing at its office at Karwan Bazar saying that the retail consumer will now get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,140 including VAT instead of previous price of Tk 999.

"Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go up rationally," Md Nurul Amin, the chairman of BERC, said.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 52.17 per litre (including VAT) from Tk 46.59 per litre.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same.

BERC officials said the LPG price witnessed a decline in the local market due to the decrease in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price).

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.


