

Vote for 'Boat' to continue countrywide development: PM at Rangpur rally



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said when Awami League comes to power, the country gets development and the fate of farmers and common people changes. Electricity has reached house to house and every corner of the country because of Awami League government.



She said, "Bangladesh is moving forward because the 'Boat' symbol is in power. I want you to give Awami League another chance to serve you by voting for the 'Boat' symbol."

Referring to BNP's rule, Sheikh Hasina said, "They (BNP) destroy and we create. BNP killed many people by setting fire. They are not human beings at all and when they were in power, they looted.



Even if the party isn't in power, it wreaks havoc. They can only burn and destroy. Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Zia know how to loot."



Sheikh Hasina addressed as chief guest at the Rangpur divisional grand rally of the party at Rangpur Zilla School ground, arranged by Rangpur district and city AL units.



Before this, the Prime Minister inaugurated 27 development projects of Rangpur and laid the foundation stone of five projects on the grand rally stage.



A helicopter carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Tejgaon airport arrived at Rangpur Cantonment helipad at 2:00pm. Then the Prime Minister went to Circuit House by road.



Awami League President participated in the public meeting after exchanging views with departmental level officials there. At 12:30pm, the public meeting started with the playing of the National Anthem.



The historical Rangpur Zilla School ground turned into a human sea as the venue and its surrounding areas were full to the brim with the participation of more than one million people from all strata, including leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associate bodies.



Leaders and activists and general people from different districts of the division stood on both the sides of the main road beyond the ground. They expressed their excitement by wearing colourful clothes and singing to the beat of musical instruments.



In the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "The people of Bangladesh are my family. I got the love of father, brother and sister from you. I am ready to give my life like my father Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the people of this Bangladesh to change their destiny."



The Prime Minister said, "As long as the Awami League was in government, there was never 'Manga,' a state of poverty, in Rangpur. There was no shortage of food. There was no famine. When the Awami League came to power the fate of the people of the country changed. We have proved it."



She said, "After the killing of the Father of the Nation, politics of illegal seizure of power, murder, coup and conspiracy started. The game of snatching people's fortunes began.



When I came to Bangladesh in 1981, I visited every district of this Rangpur division, in other words, various remote areas. I saw people crying."



"Once I used to come to Rangpur for many meetings, I saw torn clothes, no food in their stomach and poor people. Our promise was that whenever we can form the government, we will change the fate of these people. We will improve the quality of life of the people of the country.



Today, we can say at least this much - We have been able to reduce the poverty rate in today's Bangladesh, we have been able to make Bangladesh hunger free," Sheikh Hasina told the huge rally.



She also said, when I was in government in 1996, there was no Manga. When Khaleda Zia came to power in 2001, she looted money and plundered the country's economy. She and her two sons together played with the fate of people in this country.



Manga started again in the country. The steps I took after the 2008 elections, since then the people of this country have not suffered.



The Prime Minister added there is a group of people who always wants to delay the development of this country. It started by killing the Father of the Nation. We have brought democracy back with much difficulty.



People now vote in peace. For this, we have ensured transparent ballot boxes and voter ID cards with photos.



Briefly describing her government's measures for overall development of Rangpur, Sheikh Hasina said her government has made Rangpur a division and built everything required to make it a divisional headquarters.



She said her government has built Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, an agricultural university in Kurigram, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aerospace and Aviation University in Lalmonirhat.



She said, "I hope one day we will go to the moon and build a plane after getting education from the Aerospace and Aviation University."



The Prime Minister said her government has been upgrading the Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Highway into four-lanes and is making the Syedpur Airport an international one so that India, Bhutan and Nepal can use it for mutual benefits in business and commerce.



She said they have built a 150 MW power plant in Syedpur and has taken measures to build a power plant after importing diesel from Assam in India.



The government has built a 200 MW solar power plant in Lalmonirhat, she added.



She said they have built Rangpur Rural Development Academy, 100-bed children hospital and a police hospital in Rangpur.



The Prime Minister said, "We will restart the famous Chilmari Port and Rangpur Suger Mills alongside implementing the Teesta Master Plan."



She said her government is set to build an economic zone in Rangpur district which will generate huge employment in the region.



The Prime Minister said the works on canal digging and river dredging have been going on in Rangpur division.

"No government did such massive work for the overall development of Rangpur," she said.



She said due to her government's initiatives 'Manga' never returned in eight districts of the Rangpur region.



She said, "I have been making arrangements for the development of Rangpur region in such a way so that every sector gets boosted in terms of development."



The projects of which foundation stones were laid by the Prime Minister are-the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, Rangpur Regional office of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, Bitac Centre of Rangpur district, women hostel for Rangpur Medical College and regional office of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).



Sheikh Hasina opened five development programmes under the Youth and Sports Ministry. These are Sheikh Russell Media Centre, Sheikh Russel Indoor Stadium, Sheikh Russell Swimming Pool, Rangpur Palichara Stadium and Divisional Women Sports Complex.



The inaugurated projects under Rangpur City Corporation are Rangpur City Central Bus Terminal, Rangpur City Asphalt Plant and Store Yard.



The Agriculture Ministry projects are The Nalaya River Re-excavation (19.14 kilometres), Alaikumari River Re-excavation (19.24 kilometre), Noimulla Beel Re-excavation (14.57 acre), Chithli Feel Re-excavation (19.63 acres), Varardaha and Patuakamri Beel Re-excavation (22.89 acres).



The projects under the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry are development works of road from Pirgacha upazila's Chowdhurani GC to Shathibari R&H, Rehabilitation works of road from Pirgacha upazila's Vendabari to Khalashpir GC, Rehabilitation works of road from Kaunia upazila's Tepamdhupur GC to Paotana GC, construction of 96 metre bridge over Ghaghat river at Gopalganj Ghat in Mithapukur Upazila, construction of 40 metre bridge on Burirhaat GC- Kakina R&H road in Gangachara upazila and construction works of Pallimari government primary school cum shelter in Kaunia upazila.



The projects under Health Engineering Department are Rangpur Medical College Multipurpose Building, Helencha 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur, office of Divisional Health Director of Rangpur Division, Matharganj 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 14 No Chatra 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 10 bed Begum Rokeya Modern Hospital of Payraband union of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur and Khalashpir 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur.



The other projects are the preservation of 2,540 metre river banks in Pirganj upazila and office building of inspection of Rangpur Factories and Organizations.



She said, "Today there is only 5 per cent ultra poor. By the grace of Allah, this percentage will also go. No need to wear old clothes anymore. No one wears old clothes from abroad.



Everyone has the financial ability to buy clothes today. Those who used to get one meal now have three meals. We have done that."



At the end of the speech, AL President Sheikh Hasina took a promise from the crowd to vote for 'Boat'.



Central leaders of her party, ministers, party MPs, leaders of AL affiliated wings were present at the rally. Witnesses said it was the ever biggest rally in Rangpur.



For the continuation of the ongoing countrywide development and giving the ruling party Awami League (AL) another chance to serve the people of the country, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought votes for her party's electoral symbol 'Boat' in the ensuing general election.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said when Awami League comes to power, the country gets development and the fate of farmers and common people changes. Electricity has reached house to house and every corner of the country because of Awami League government.She said, "Bangladesh is moving forward because the 'Boat' symbol is in power. I want you to give Awami League another chance to serve you by voting for the 'Boat' symbol."Referring to BNP's rule, Sheikh Hasina said, "They (BNP) destroy and we create. BNP killed many people by setting fire. They are not human beings at all and when they were in power, they looted.Even if the party isn't in power, it wreaks havoc. They can only burn and destroy. Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Zia know how to loot."Sheikh Hasina addressed as chief guest at the Rangpur divisional grand rally of the party at Rangpur Zilla School ground, arranged by Rangpur district and city AL units.Before this, the Prime Minister inaugurated 27 development projects of Rangpur and laid the foundation stone of five projects on the grand rally stage.A helicopter carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Tejgaon airport arrived at Rangpur Cantonment helipad at 2:00pm. Then the Prime Minister went to Circuit House by road.Awami League President participated in the public meeting after exchanging views with departmental level officials there. At 12:30pm, the public meeting started with the playing of the National Anthem.The historical Rangpur Zilla School ground turned into a human sea as the venue and its surrounding areas were full to the brim with the participation of more than one million people from all strata, including leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associate bodies.Leaders and activists and general people from different districts of the division stood on both the sides of the main road beyond the ground. They expressed their excitement by wearing colourful clothes and singing to the beat of musical instruments.In the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "The people of Bangladesh are my family. I got the love of father, brother and sister from you. I am ready to give my life like my father Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the people of this Bangladesh to change their destiny."The Prime Minister said, "As long as the Awami League was in government, there was never 'Manga,' a state of poverty, in Rangpur. There was no shortage of food. There was no famine. When the Awami League came to power the fate of the people of the country changed. We have proved it."She said, "After the killing of the Father of the Nation, politics of illegal seizure of power, murder, coup and conspiracy started. The game of snatching people's fortunes began.When I came to Bangladesh in 1981, I visited every district of this Rangpur division, in other words, various remote areas. I saw people crying.""Once I used to come to Rangpur for many meetings, I saw torn clothes, no food in their stomach and poor people. Our promise was that whenever we can form the government, we will change the fate of these people. We will improve the quality of life of the people of the country.Today, we can say at least this much - We have been able to reduce the poverty rate in today's Bangladesh, we have been able to make Bangladesh hunger free," Sheikh Hasina told the huge rally.She also said, when I was in government in 1996, there was no Manga. When Khaleda Zia came to power in 2001, she looted money and plundered the country's economy. She and her two sons together played with the fate of people in this country.Manga started again in the country. The steps I took after the 2008 elections, since then the people of this country have not suffered.The Prime Minister added there is a group of people who always wants to delay the development of this country. It started by killing the Father of the Nation. We have brought democracy back with much difficulty.People now vote in peace. For this, we have ensured transparent ballot boxes and voter ID cards with photos.Briefly describing her government's measures for overall development of Rangpur, Sheikh Hasina said her government has made Rangpur a division and built everything required to make it a divisional headquarters.She said her government has built Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, an agricultural university in Kurigram, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aerospace and Aviation University in Lalmonirhat.She said, "I hope one day we will go to the moon and build a plane after getting education from the Aerospace and Aviation University."The Prime Minister said her government has been upgrading the Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Highway into four-lanes and is making the Syedpur Airport an international one so that India, Bhutan and Nepal can use it for mutual benefits in business and commerce.She said they have built a 150 MW power plant in Syedpur and has taken measures to build a power plant after importing diesel from Assam in India.The government has built a 200 MW solar power plant in Lalmonirhat, she added.She said they have built Rangpur Rural Development Academy, 100-bed children hospital and a police hospital in Rangpur.The Prime Minister said, "We will restart the famous Chilmari Port and Rangpur Suger Mills alongside implementing the Teesta Master Plan."She said her government is set to build an economic zone in Rangpur district which will generate huge employment in the region.The Prime Minister said the works on canal digging and river dredging have been going on in Rangpur division."No government did such massive work for the overall development of Rangpur," she said.She said due to her government's initiatives 'Manga' never returned in eight districts of the Rangpur region.She said, "I have been making arrangements for the development of Rangpur region in such a way so that every sector gets boosted in terms of development."The projects of which foundation stones were laid by the Prime Minister are-the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, Rangpur Regional office of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, Bitac Centre of Rangpur district, women hostel for Rangpur Medical College and regional office of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).Sheikh Hasina opened five development programmes under the Youth and Sports Ministry. These are Sheikh Russell Media Centre, Sheikh Russel Indoor Stadium, Sheikh Russell Swimming Pool, Rangpur Palichara Stadium and Divisional Women Sports Complex.The inaugurated projects under Rangpur City Corporation are Rangpur City Central Bus Terminal, Rangpur City Asphalt Plant and Store Yard.The Agriculture Ministry projects are The Nalaya River Re-excavation (19.14 kilometres), Alaikumari River Re-excavation (19.24 kilometre), Noimulla Beel Re-excavation (14.57 acre), Chithli Feel Re-excavation (19.63 acres), Varardaha and Patuakamri Beel Re-excavation (22.89 acres).The projects under the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry are development works of road from Pirgacha upazila's Chowdhurani GC to Shathibari R&H, Rehabilitation works of road from Pirgacha upazila's Vendabari to Khalashpir GC, Rehabilitation works of road from Kaunia upazila's Tepamdhupur GC to Paotana GC, construction of 96 metre bridge over Ghaghat river at Gopalganj Ghat in Mithapukur Upazila, construction of 40 metre bridge on Burirhaat GC- Kakina R&H road in Gangachara upazila and construction works of Pallimari government primary school cum shelter in Kaunia upazila.The projects under Health Engineering Department are Rangpur Medical College Multipurpose Building, Helencha 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur, office of Divisional Health Director of Rangpur Division, Matharganj 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 14 No Chatra 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 10 bed Begum Rokeya Modern Hospital of Payraband union of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur and Khalashpir 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur.The other projects are the preservation of 2,540 metre river banks in Pirganj upazila and office building of inspection of Rangpur Factories and Organizations.She said, "Today there is only 5 per cent ultra poor. By the grace of Allah, this percentage will also go. No need to wear old clothes anymore. No one wears old clothes from abroad.Everyone has the financial ability to buy clothes today. Those who used to get one meal now have three meals. We have done that."At the end of the speech, AL President Sheikh Hasina took a promise from the crowd to vote for 'Boat'.Central leaders of her party, ministers, party MPs, leaders of AL affiliated wings were present at the rally. Witnesses said it was the ever biggest rally in Rangpur.