HC orders ACC to complete probe, submit report







A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after disposing of rule issued by it earlier to probe the financial irregularities by the state owned pharmaceutical company.



ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for ACC while senior Advocate Motahar Hossain Saju and Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal for the accused Essential Drugs Ltd.

Later, Khurshid Alam Khan said that the bench gave some directives after disposing of the rule issued by it earlier.



He said that if the allegation of anomalies is found to be true, the ACC has been asked to take steps against Essential Drugs Ltd as per law.



On March 12, the same bench issued suo moto directive to the ACC to probe the allegations against Essential Drugs Ltd after taking a newspaper report on the irregularities into cognizance.



The bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why instruction should not be given to take legal action against the accused state owned pharmaceutical company.



The respondents, Health secretary, Directorate General of Health Services and others concerned were directed to reply to rule in four weeks.



Terming the drug manufacturing company as a haven of corruption, Bangla daily 'Manab Zamin' reported that Health Audit Directorate detected 32 irregularities in Essential Drugs Ltd causing a loss of over Tk 477.41 crore to the exchequer in fiscal 2020-2021.



The irregularities occurred during recruitment of personnel, in tendering, showing less production of medicines, less use of raw materials in producing medicines and taking allowances in the name of picnic and other activities.



Health Audit Directorate brought 51 allegations against the company's officials and others in its report.



And 32 irregularities were identified as serious financial irregularities.



Health Audit Directorate prepared the audit from February 17, to April 10, 2022.



