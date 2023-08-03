Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Essential Drugs Scam

HC orders ACC to complete probe, submit report

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete Essential Drugs Ltd financial anomalies worth Tk 477 crore and submit the report.

A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after disposing of rule issued by it earlier to probe the financial irregularities by the state owned pharmaceutical company.

ACC lawyer  Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for ACC while senior Advocate Motahar Hossain Saju and Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal for the accused  Essential Drugs Ltd.

Later, Khurshid Alam Khan said that the bench gave some directives after disposing of the rule issued by it earlier.

He said that if the allegation of anomalies is found to be true, the ACC has been asked to take steps against Essential Drugs Ltd as per law.

On March 12, the same bench issued suo moto directive to the ACC to probe the allegations against Essential Drugs Ltd after taking a newspaper report on the irregularities into cognizance.

The bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why instruction should not be given to take legal action against the accused state owned pharmaceutical company.

The respondents, Health secretary, Directorate General of Health Services  and others concerned were directed to reply to rule in four weeks.

Terming the drug manufacturing company as a haven of corruption, Bangla daily 'Manab Zamin' reported that Health Audit Directorate detected 32 irregularities in Essential Drugs Ltd causing a loss of over Tk 477.41 crore to the exchequer in  fiscal 2020-2021.

The irregularities occurred during recruitment of personnel, in tendering, showing less production of medicines, less use of raw materials in producing medicines and taking allowances in the name of picnic and other activities.

Health Audit Directorate brought 51 allegations against the company's officials and others in its  report.

And 32 irregularities were identified as serious financial irregularities.

Health Audit Directorate prepared the audit from February 17, to April 10, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LPG price goes up by Tk 11.71 per kg
Vote for 'Boat' to continue countrywide development: PM at Rangpur rally
HC orders ACC to complete probe, submit report
Hajj management roadmap for 2024 finalised
Tarique gets 9yrs RI, wife Zubaida 3yrs
Sentence bans Zubaida from polls race
Loose cooking oil sale continues flouting ban
Mahbubul elected FBCCI president


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft