

Tarique gets 9yrs RI, wife Zubaida 3yrs



In the same case, his wife Zubaida Rahman was sentenced to three-year imprisonment.



At the same time, the court ordered to confiscate Tk 2.74 crore as undisclosed asset of Tarique and Zubaida in favour of the State.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court pronounced the sentence on Wednesday in absence of the couple Tarique and Zubaida.



Tarique was also fined Tk 3 crore, in default to serve three more months in jail.



The court fined Zubaida Tk 45 lakh. If she fails to pay the money, she will have to serve one more month in jail.



The court awarded punishment of three years in jail to Tarique under section 26(2) and six years under section 27(1) of Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.



And his wife Zubaida was awarded three years in jail under section 27(1) of the ACC act.



This is the fifth case against Tarique in which he was punished while Zubaida was punished in the first case against her.

The judge came to Ejlash at 3:20pm and read out the significant parts of the judgement in a packed



court room and the judge left the Ejlash at 4:05pm. Two groups of lawyers belonging to Awami League and BNP brought out rally in the court premises and chanted slogan irrespective their party support since the morning.



Immediately after the judgement, pro-BNP lawyers on Wednesday afternoon brought a rally carrying shoes and engaged in scuffling with Awami League lawyers and loudly chanted. 'Fake,' 'Fake'. Brandishing shoes from the rally, they expressed grievances and hatred, they termed the judgment 'a dictated judgement' which is tantamount to contempt of court.



On the other hand pro-Awami League lawyers expressed their satisfaction with the judgement and said there is no scope to term it "dictated judgement'. If someone calls it so, he commits contempt of court.



A huge contingent of police was deployed at the court premises and adjacent areas of the court on the day.



Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.



On July 27, the prosecution completed arguments and the trial court fixed Wednesday for delivery of judgement.



Earlier, the court recorded statements of 42 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.



On April 13, the same court framed charges against them. Before that, the court dismissed a lawyer's petition seeking permission to defend them.



Tarique is accused in 15 other cases, mostly filed during the caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008, and Zubaida has been indicted only in this one.



Accepting the charges brought against them, this court on November 1 last year issued arrest warrants against the couple.



On June 26 last year, the HC declared Tarique and Zubaida 'fugitives' and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing of the graft case.



The HC also withdrew the stay order on the case.



On September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the two and Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.



After a probe, the investigation officer pressed charges against the three on March 31 in 2009.



However, trial proceedings against Zubaida's mother were cancelled. Earlier, Tarique Rahman was sentenced to different terms of imprisonment in four cases.



On November 17 in 2013, the Dhaka Special Judges Court-3 acquitted Tarique of charges of laundering Tk 20.41 crore in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. The High Court, however, on July 21in 2016, jailed him for seven years following a government appeal.



On February 8 in 2018, a Dhaka Special Judges court jailed Tarique for 10 years in the Zia Orphanage Trust case.



On October 10 in 2018, a Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced Tarique Rahman to life imprisonment in a case filed for the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in Dhaka on August 21 in 2004.



On February 4 in 2021, a Narail court sentenced Tarique to a two-year imprisonment in a case filed over defaming the country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2014.



Zubaida joined the health cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service two years later. The government sacked Zubaida in 2014 as she did not rejoin her workplace after taking leave.



BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman was sentenced to nine years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed for amassing wealth beyond known source of income.In the same case, his wife Zubaida Rahman was sentenced to three-year imprisonment.At the same time, the court ordered to confiscate Tk 2.74 crore as undisclosed asset of Tarique and Zubaida in favour of the State.Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court pronounced the sentence on Wednesday in absence of the couple Tarique and Zubaida.Tarique was also fined Tk 3 crore, in default to serve three more months in jail.The court fined Zubaida Tk 45 lakh. If she fails to pay the money, she will have to serve one more month in jail.The court awarded punishment of three years in jail to Tarique under section 26(2) and six years under section 27(1) of Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.And his wife Zubaida was awarded three years in jail under section 27(1) of the ACC act.This is the fifth case against Tarique in which he was punished while Zubaida was punished in the first case against her.The judge came to Ejlash at 3:20pm and read out the significant parts of the judgement in a packedcourt room and the judge left the Ejlash at 4:05pm. Two groups of lawyers belonging to Awami League and BNP brought out rally in the court premises and chanted slogan irrespective their party support since the morning.Immediately after the judgement, pro-BNP lawyers on Wednesday afternoon brought a rally carrying shoes and engaged in scuffling with Awami League lawyers and loudly chanted. 'Fake,' 'Fake'. Brandishing shoes from the rally, they expressed grievances and hatred, they termed the judgment 'a dictated judgement' which is tantamount to contempt of court.On the other hand pro-Awami League lawyers expressed their satisfaction with the judgement and said there is no scope to term it "dictated judgement'. If someone calls it so, he commits contempt of court.A huge contingent of police was deployed at the court premises and adjacent areas of the court on the day.Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.On July 27, the prosecution completed arguments and the trial court fixed Wednesday for delivery of judgement.Earlier, the court recorded statements of 42 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.On April 13, the same court framed charges against them. Before that, the court dismissed a lawyer's petition seeking permission to defend them.Tarique is accused in 15 other cases, mostly filed during the caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008, and Zubaida has been indicted only in this one.Accepting the charges brought against them, this court on November 1 last year issued arrest warrants against the couple.On June 26 last year, the HC declared Tarique and Zubaida 'fugitives' and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing of the graft case.The HC also withdrew the stay order on the case.On September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the two and Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.After a probe, the investigation officer pressed charges against the three on March 31 in 2009.However, trial proceedings against Zubaida's mother were cancelled. Earlier, Tarique Rahman was sentenced to different terms of imprisonment in four cases.On November 17 in 2013, the Dhaka Special Judges Court-3 acquitted Tarique of charges of laundering Tk 20.41 crore in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. The High Court, however, on July 21in 2016, jailed him for seven years following a government appeal.On February 8 in 2018, a Dhaka Special Judges court jailed Tarique for 10 years in the Zia Orphanage Trust case.On October 10 in 2018, a Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced Tarique Rahman to life imprisonment in a case filed for the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in Dhaka on August 21 in 2004.On February 4 in 2021, a Narail court sentenced Tarique to a two-year imprisonment in a case filed over defaming the country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2014.Zubaida joined the health cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service two years later. The government sacked Zubaida in 2014 as she did not rejoin her workplace after taking leave.