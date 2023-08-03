Video
Sentence bans Zubaida from polls race

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Court Correspondent

As BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman also became ineligible to contest national elections as she was sentenced  to three years' imprisonment in a graft case on Wednesday.

On Wednesday  a Dhaka court  sentenced  BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to nine years' rigorous imprisonment and  his wife Zubaida Rahman to three-year imprisonment  in a case filed for amassing wealth beyond known source of income.

Our Constitution's  Article 66(2)(d) says, A person shall be disqualified for election as, or for being, a member of Parliament who has been, on conviction for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since release.

As Tarique and Zubaida were sentenced to nine years' and three years' imprisonment respectively, both became disqualified from contesting elections, Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol told The Daily  Observer immediately after the verdict.

Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.

Tarique was disqualified from contesting elections when he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the August 21 grenade attack cases.

He was also sentenced in three other cases, including the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.


